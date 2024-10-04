A Nigerian woman recently earned a Master's Degree in the United Kingdom has expressed her worries about her plans.

In a video she shared on TikTok, she contemplated coming back to Nigeria as she thought of what kind of job she wanted to do

Many people who came across the video advised her not to return to the country, while others encouraged her

The lady recently got a Master's Degree in the United Kingdom.

Lady worries about future plans after getting Master’s Degree in UK. Photo: @ojo_adedoyin

Source: TikTok

Shortly after her graduation, the lady revealed that she had a lot of questions going through her mind.

In a video shared on TikTok by @ojo_adedoyin, the lady worried about her next move as she contemplated returning to Nigeria.

The lady, however, stated that she would start strategising about what she wanted to do.

She said:

“Now that I’m done with school, there’s a lot of questions in my head. Do I wanna go back to Nigeria? What am I gonna do? What kind of job do I want to do? And it comes with a lot of fear and anxiety as a young person.”

Watch the video below:

Many reacts to video

@Eli said:

"That first question it’s from hell o."

@Jparamount said:

"No come Nigeria o...u go know say d struggle is real."

@Lemon said:

"That is why I like nursing. if it's nursing my dear,you are already employed with a high salary."

@kidman said:

"Come and marry."

@David Daima65 said:

"Follow your instinct and Trust the process."

In an interview with Legit.ng, a young Nigerian man, Uche Buzz, who also bagged a Master's Degree in the UK, spoke about the struggles of getting a job after graduation.

He said:

"Finding a job after your Master's degree is really not easy. Even if you try your best to do what you can to apply for jobs and keep applying, you need to find a job to sustain you.

"The job application is a job in itself, so it really takes time. You go from interview to interview. Sometimes, when you find out you're black, the story changes. You just have to find a way to make extra income and position yourself."

