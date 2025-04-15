Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy said embracing Christianity helped her fill the void behind her fame and fortune

The 31-year-old described how realising she needed to change was the first step toward discovering her true self and living with purpose

Cuppy quoted Bible verses as she encouraged fans to trust God and not conform to the world’s standards

Nigerian musician Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to share a deep and emotional reflection on her spiritual journey and personal growth.

In a heartfelt video she posted on Instagram on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the disc jockey, who recently revealed her Christian husband, admitted that while she was thriving in the eyes of the world, living a life of luxury, performing on global stages, and bagging major brand deals, something was still missing.

“When I look at myself in the past, I can’t believe how successful I was by worldly terms, but how empty I felt inside,” she confessed.

Dj Cuppy said she was fet empty despite her success until she started her Christianity journey. Photos: @cuppymusic.

The socialite described how discovering self-awareness became the turning point in her life. She said being honest with herself and choosing to grow spiritually helped her realise that her success was not enough to bring true happiness.

She also touched on the importance of letting go of self and leaning on God for guidance, referencing Bible verses that have helped her stay grounded.

The daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, had in a recent post on Twitter opened up on her childhood, revealing that she was first ignorant she came from an affluent family.

According to her, she now realises that her seemingly typical privilege was another person's prayer point.

She had also come under serious fire on November 26 2024, over a post on Linkedin where she took her husband search to.

The billionaire heiress disclosed the type of man she is seeking for, just days after praying for her own man.

Cuppy, who had announced her intention to leave the single market resorted to social media to share her criteria for an ideal partner.

She shared a selfie of herself feigning tears and revealed that she wanted a partner who works in finance.

Cuppy's fans commend her for speaking the truth

Cuppy’s message struck a chord with fans and followers who praised her for speaking her truth and using her platform to inspire others struggling with identity, faith, and emotional well-being. Here are some their reactions compiled by Legi.ng.

@rejoice.johnson.12 said,

She’s glowing and looking more beautiful everyday ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Jesus is d only way❤️🙌

@jahdielofficial stated,

Welcome to the fold. Best life ever. May God keep you in your journey of faith steadfastly. 🙏 ❤️

@maryann.enereba said

I’m so happy for you 💕 I pray that you continue to find yourself in Him day by day! God bless you sister 🙏

@jobzonequote said,

The one and only prettiest LOML😘 What a great move! Thank you LORD, indeed you are the most forgiving and most merciful!

Florence, I'm so happy for you! This is not the less, you will never regret turning to him, by his special grace. He loves you, serve him in sincerity and truth and also have hope in him. You will never regret for the rest of your life, my forever one and only prettiest sweetheart😘! Kudos to you! 🕊🌷

@daughterofmercyy said,

I’m soooo very happy to see this 😃. Reason is, I’m very sure, you, in particular will lead a lot of youths to Christ Jesus. I pray that God will strengthen and uphold you in the name of Jesus 😊.

Cuppy compares father's mansion to an embassy

Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy, compared her father, Femi Otedola's mansion to an embassy.

In a video she of her visit the London home, the DJ noted noted that her father's mansion was like going to an embassy every time.

She also showed off his plush cars parked neatly in a corner of the house.

