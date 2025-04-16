Nigerian gospel singer Sola Allyson recently made headlines after sharing her encounter with a man in traffic

The musician explained what the man did to her while they stopped at a traffic light and how it made her feel about herself

Sola Allyson’s disclosure raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens with some of them expressing their amusement

Nigerian gospel singer, Sola Allyson, has recounted her experience with a man who winked at her in traffic.

The Eji Owuro crooner was live on her Instagram page when she shared the experience she had with the man who was a stranger to her.

According to Allyson, she was driving in the Lekki area of Lagos when she had to stop at a traffic light. The music star said a car also stopped beside her , and the driver was a man.

Sola Allyson shares how it made her feel when a man winked at her in traffic. Photos: @thesolaallyson

Sola Allyson said the man winked at her, and it made her feel very dirty as she proceeded to question herself. The gospel singer said she believes in spiritual things, and she wondered how she gave him the impression that she was that type of woman who wants to sell her body, because it is general that when a man winks at a woman, he wants to get down with her.

In her words:

“There was a day I was driving in Lekki. When we got to the traffic light, a car stopped beside me and it was a guy in the car and he winked at me. When he winked at me, I felt very dirty because I believe in spiritual things. How did I convey the message that I have something to sell because we all know that when a guy winks at a lady, we know what it means. I don’t like it. I wasn’t dressing in a way that would make anybody think in that way. I felt small, I felt little, I felt insulted.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Sola Allyson shares how man winked at her

Sola Allyson’s recollection of the time a man winked at her in traffic and how it made her feel stirred mixed feelings among netizens. The majority of them were amused by the gospel singer’s plight, while a few others showed sympathy:

Laide.akinyemi said:

“Some things are not even meant for public, when you're not 'baby ah'... Are you trying to be holier than Mary?”

Timah_drimzy wrote:

“Which of you winked at aunty Shola?😂.”

Diji_manuel said:

“Anty Shola, life is not this hard ma😂.”

Ebychopss wrote:

“It's not that deep ma'am heal😂.”

Emperorjamalofficial said:

“Winking is an Admiration, is not necessarily a seduction. No matter how a woman may be, there is always a man for every woman.”

T_ayinkee wrote:

“She and Opeyemi Ayeola suppose dey live together 😂😂. Relax life is not soo serious.”

Olanasss said:

“Holy Mary 🙌”

Sordrick said:

“Na “wink” cause all these grammar like dz 🤷‍♂️..😆”

Mighty_realtors wrote:

“Also you must have looked at him too for you to notice someone is winking at you😂.”

Omololavictoriaa said:

“How did you see the person that winked at you if you were not starring 😂 You for stone ham na 😒😒😒.”

Oshodiayo said:

“You have no control over how people choose to behave. Stop being hard, on yourself. Life no be war.”

Gbemmy_adewealth wrote:

“I understand how she feels, the same way I feel when louts see me passing and one of them say "esss fine girl, give me your number" omo I feel so bad within me, so I understand how she feels.”

