A viral video has shown the heartbreaking moment a little girl failed to recognise her returning military dad

The United States Army official returned home from deployment and expected to be embraced by his little girl, but the reverse was the case

The man's wife, who shared the video online, has opened up about what eventually happened behind the scene between father and daughter

A little girl ran to her mother on seeing her father, a US Army official, who returned home from deployment.

The man had expected his kid to rush into his arms, but she didn't after failing to recognise him.

Military man hurt by daughter's attitude

Sharing the clip on TikTok, the man's wife said she had to cut it short in order not to hurt her husband's feelings.

She noted that being away for long periods takes its toll on the family, adding that it fortunately didn't take her little daughter long to recognise that the man she avoided is her father.

"I had to cut it out of my last one to not hurt his feelings.. but being away for such long periods of time really does affect us all , luckily didn’t take her too long to remember," she wrote.

At the time of this report, the video has garnered 3.8 million views on TikTok and over 1.5k comments.

Responding to a netizen about how her husband felt, the woman wrote:

"He felt so sad."

In another response, she maintained that her daughter eventually realised the man is her father.

"...She ended up remembering shortly after & realized it was dad in real life not on the phone!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail father-daughter moment

Nicole Rose 🦋 said:

"I fear this will be my boy, he’s going turning 8 months soon and his dad is leaving for a year in a few weeks."

Brandon said:

"It su.cks. When I came home and tried to be dad again my son would always run to my wife for everything. It’s like I was invisible."

dana said:

"My dad used to travel for work, once when I was 3 i didn’t recognise him and he started crying, he quit his job because of that."

Veechi said:

"Send this to the politicians that send us away for no reason other than their profit."

realclassy said:

"Imagine sacrificing family time to go to the military to fight ur fellow humans beings because 2 presidents, dont like each other. War is pointless."

Zakariya 🇨🇦 said:

“I committed war crimes in foreign countries instead of raising my daughter and now she doesn’t know who i am.”

emily said:

"My daughter didn’t recognize my husband at first and took her like a couple hours before she was like ah ok hello dad, it was so sad seeing her so confused when he would FaceTime."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a kid had failed to recognise his dad, who returned after six months.

Girl refuses to talk to her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mum had reacted after her young daughter refused to talk to her father.

The girl's mum shared a video of the moment it happened and explained why her daughter acted that way.

"My daughter refused to talk to her father, because he has not called for the past 6 months," the woman captioned her TikTok video.

