A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after relocating to the United Kingdom and losing her father

According to her emotional account of the incident, her father who had been battling cancer lost his life just two weeks after she relocated abroad

While sharing her experience, the lady lamented that she has been unable to concentrate on her studies in the UK

A Nigerian lady has opened up about the challenges she faced after relocating to the United Kingdom, including the tragic loss of her father.

Her emotional account revealed the difficulties of navigating a new life abroad while coping with personal grief.

Lady mourns demise of her biological father after moving to UK

Source: TikTok

Lady shares emotional story after moving abroad

The lady, known on TikTok as @apunanwu02, shared her story of struggle and pain in her new location.

According to her, her father had encouraged her to pursue her educational aspirations in the UK, despite his health struggles with cancer. Tragically, he passed away just two weeks after her relocation.

The lady's situation was further complicated by her struggles to adapt to her new environment.

She faced financial difficulties, having not yet secured a job and still relying on her father's support.

With outstanding school fees to pay and a heavy academic workload, she found it increasingly difficult to cope.

Lady who relocated to UK laments over dad's demise

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"My dad died two weeks after I moved to the UK. I got my visa while he was in the hospital battling cancer but insisted that I should go for it. I'm still changing in naira, got no job yet and have an outstanding school fees to pay and the only one who can afford to pay my school fees has left me. It's been so difficult to concentrate on my studies and I have 6 assignments to submit this month. I have been mentally exhausted, it’s been a lot, I have never been in this position and I don’t even know what to do."

Reactions as lady in UK laments bitterly

TikTok users stormed the comments section to encourage and advise her.

@Don_Beth said:

"So sorry about that, you can forward your assignments. I can help you with that, I promise."

@Bless_Sings said:

"Have you tried working in a school? It is very easy to get a teaching assistant role."

@Afolabi Korede Ruth said:

"Which school are you if you don’t mind me asking since you stay at Greater Manchester."

@Musi Nuta said:

"Please don't let go, try an finish your studies. I promise in time it will get better and you will be so proud of yourself for finishing school and many Doors will open as a result of that."

@Aquosua Blaq wrote:

"Can she set a go fund me? We don’t really have much but can do the little we can. Mental stress is horrible. Let’s help little by little pls."

@mujibeth asked:

"This is awful and no one should have to go through this. How can we support you? Is there a go fund me?"

@Amy said:

"Everything will be fine eventually. Just know that your dad wanted you to be there right now, so do it for him. Being in the UK is an advantage when looking for online teaching jobs."

@Purity Hachi reacted:

"Which course you dey do make I help you do one assignment. Normally I dey collect money but I go do for free."

@XCELDOLARZ reacted:

"I don’t know you but I’m just here to say. God never fails. He’s gonna come through and you would be so surprised how everything will fall in place. I love you."

@Ah_mar_kar added:

"I’m commenting because I lost my dad too and I think I know this face from OGSS Owerri, I was one class ahead and it will be well with you dearest."

Watch the video here:

