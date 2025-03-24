A lady shared an experience she had with a baby while on a flight, stirring reactions from social media users

She showed how a baby held on tightly to her hand while on a flight and refused to let go even while deplaning

She asked a question about the experience with the baby and many netizens shared their thoughts on it

A lady shared how a baby held her hand and refused to let go throughout a flight she took.

She observed that the baby, who sat in front, reached out and held her hand inside the aeroplane.

Lady shares her heartwarming experience with baby on flight. Photo: @_melanynmunroe

Source: TikTok

In a tweet by @_melanynmunroe on X, the lady shared a picture and short video that showed the baby's finger holding her hands.

The lady then asked a question concerning the occurrence, adding that the baby refused to let go even while they disembarked from the flight.

She said:

“Y’all. Why did this baby wanna hold my hand all flight lmao. Like would not let go. We deplaning and she still has my hand lol.”

In the comments, she added that she held the baby while her parents got her stroller.

Lady who showed how baby held her hand during flight. Photo: @melanynmunroe

Source: Twitter

She said:

“I just finished holding her while her parents set her stroller up and got their bags.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as baby holds stranger's hands on flight

The post went viral, garnering over 13.5 million views as of the time of this report.

Many shared possible reasons for the baby to hold onto her hands.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@LordVoldermota2 said:

You must have a beautiful spirit…..children and animals are the best at finding pure souls

@oohlala_Lauren said:

"This is precious but at some point the parent needed to have the strangers talk."

@enlinaomdagen said:

“As a parent I am so happy that you held that baby’s hand. My kiddo always get rejected when he tries to connect with people in different ways and it breaks both his and my heart, so thank you!”

@DadBobIII said:

“You acting like you had a choice to let go, that grip is the most powerful force known to man!”

@nataliekeyyy said:

"I would start crying. Wailing actually. They felt safe with you. Mind you, you’re a stranger. This has to be one of the biggest most special silent compliments ever."

@TheLifeUvJr said:

"Whenever a baby does something like this you just accept it and appreciate the moment just as u did. Ppl in these replies weird as hell."

@doralidelmar

"Baby saw an angel and wanted to hold your hand! she saw the light in you and said “oh i like her over here!”

In related stories, a lady shared the unique way a pilot spoke to the passengers while another shared how much she paid for extra luggage before going on a flight.

Man proposes to girlfriend on flight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a romantic Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend while they were both onboard an Air Peace flight.

A sweet video from the proposal has gone viral on TikTok as the lady was surprised by the man’s act.

Many who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their opinions about the proposal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng