A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her successful relocation to Canada

Her video detailed her relocation experience, as she said she paid N784,000 extra for excess luggage

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada celebrated her latest achievement as she shared her experience.

She detailed her journey from submitting her passport to her final activities in Nigeria and her successful relocation to Canada.

Lady relocates to Canada with big luggage. Photo: @oladele_queen

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @oladele_queen on TikTok, the lady shared her travel process and experience at the airport.

Lady pays extra N784k for excess luggage

The lady said she paid an extra N784,000 for her excess luggage at the airport.

On the day of the relocation, the lady flew to Addis Ababa before connecting to Canada, where she met with her sister.

The video was captioned:

“Waited so long to use this sound.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to Canada

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Badgirl said:

"Congratulations. Please how long did it take for them to request for your passport after biometrics?"

@Ruth’s classy collection said:

"Congratulations dear. May God's favor be with you."

@DÊRA said:

"Congratulations baby girl. Manifesting this for me too."

@Adekunle bola said:

"Congrats. I’m the next to congratulate in Jesus mighty name."

@Mimi luv said:

"Congratulations dear, I key into this, soon it will be my turn."

