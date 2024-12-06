A romantic Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend while they were both onboard an Air Peace flight

A sweet video from the proposal has gone viral on TikTok as the lady was surprised by the man’s act

Many who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their opinions about the proposal

A Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend in a unique way that went viral on social media.

He proposed to her while they were both on an Air Peace flight.

In the video shared by @memzybae4, the lady was seated while the captain announced that a passenger had something to say.

The man took over the microphone and wished the lady a happy birthday before asking her to be his wife.

He came to her and handed her a bouquet before giving her a ring, causing applause from co-passengers on the flight.

Reactions as man proposes to lady on Air Peace flight

Many who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their opinions about the relationship

@Clara said:

"Love in the air Omo see love ooo."

@Sassygaga said:

"Una don finish all the engagement concept oh. Which one my husband go use?"

@Voguish Leen said:

"People be setting the bar high with this proposal thingy. Congratulations girl."

@joshuaadichie said:

"leave love matters and peace and caring ,,romantic ,,gifts ,, respect for we Igbo men's ❤️❤️,,if you don't love we Igbo mens please go and look for onye ofenmanu and Onye ugwu Biko."

