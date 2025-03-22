A video making the rounds online showed where a man offered N50k to a lady if she could spell ‘50’

Her response generated buzz on social media, as she had earlier described him as a broke person

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s response, sparking debate on social media

A Nigerian man and a lady met on a dating show and the lady called him a broke man.

He then dared the lady to spell ‘50’ while offering her a prize of N50,000.

Lady responds after man asks her to spell '50'. Photo: @RitableP

The moment was captured in a video shared by @RitableP on X, where the man made the offer.

In the video caption, it was revealed that the lady had called him broke when they met on the dating show.

Man asks lady to spell '50'

To show that he had money, the man challenged the lady to spend ‘50’ so that he would give her N50 if she got it correctly.

In her first attempt, the lady began the spelling with “F-E” but decided to give it another try.

He asked her to spell '50' to get N50k and her response trended. Photo: @RitableP

When she tried again, she spelt 50 as “F-I-T-Y”, sparking reactions on social media.

The video was captioned:

“You broke shame for not having 50k, and he told you to spell 50, and if you got it correctly, he would dash you 50k, and you just couldn't. Setting standards when you are the definition of substandard.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady misspells “50”

The video went viral and many who saw it shared their thoughts on the lady’s response.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@D2Iyk said:

When u hear or see such women talking down men, almost all of them don't have anything upstairs, they are just empty drums.

@henrysol001 said:

"You'd think it's content but people are becoming duller in this generation."

@THE_CUR8OR said:

"let her land, you're making her tensed" (sic). Whilst I've never been a person to judge anyone based on their mastery of a foreign language, for ppl whose habit it is 2 assess someone's value, based on such or financial status, u should come correct urself!"

@2winmusic1 said:

"Most of these girls have nothing up stairs apart from hook up and how to collect money from a man."

@ob_tkp said:

‘Slay’ queen don slay fifty."

@Ayoola0527

"That anchor set the lady up really."

@cert_fatty said:

"See future mother kids will bring home works and ask for your assistance."

@mbwiththespice said:

"She still gets mind dey laugh. Person wey shame suppose don cover her face. Kai !!! Wetin diswan go come give birth to now?"

