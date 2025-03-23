A beautiful young lady has shared her hilarious experience with an older man whom she turned down at a gym

According to the lady, she rejected his advances, only to find out later that he owned an expensive Cybertruck

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to advise her on what to do

A young lady's recent experience at an undisclosed gym has left social media users in stitches.

The lady, who was working out at the gym, caught the attention of an older man who expressed his interest in her.

Lady shares experience with older man who drives Cybertruck



Lady finds out older man drives Cybertruck

However, she politely declined his advances and informed him that she wasn't interested in a romantic affair with him.

The lady, who shared her encounter on TikTok under the handle @kirstennextdoor, revealed that as the man was leaving the gym, she couldn't help but wonder what kind of car he drove.

Her curiosity got the better of her, and she took a peek out of the window to see the man's vehicle.

What she saw left her stunned. The man's car was an expensive Cybertruck, a luxury electric vehicle manufactured by Tesla.

Source: TikTok

Her reaction to seeing the Cybertruck was priceless, and she captured her surprised expression on camera.

In her words:

"I declined this older man at the gym and as he was leaving, I looked to see what kind of car he had."

Reactions as lady finds out admirer drives Cybertruck u

Her video quickly went viral, with many TikTok users flocking to the comments section to offer their advice and reactions.

While some users praised the lady for sticking to her guns and rejecting the man's advances, others couldn't help but wonder if she had missed out on a potential opportunity.

@egan_fanie said:

"Girl you just declined to be rich."

@Yasmin Bahama stated:

"Girl you just gave him a challenge! He’ll be back!!!! May the odds be in your favor lol."

@kiissesfrmkassii said:

"If u don’t go run out that door and ask for his number."

@Riko said:

"Bro most people don’t even realize that a cyber truck is only like 70-80k yall be making it seem like they 500k."

Window said:

"Imagine going out and asking for his number and as he rolls down the window you see a camera."

@Adaugo reacted:

"He will respect you more, secondly his someone’s husband."

@Ty commented:

"Like my momma said nice car there will be lots of women rotating that seat. Get your own seat as in car."

@PlanetReality said:

"They sayin you blocked your blessings but it’s sad how somebody people not interested in can pay to have a way anyway. People should get their own money so they don’t sacrifice self respect."

@Anti-foid action asked:

"Why would he ask you out of all people? Story sounds fishy."

@Blossom said:

"Self respect is number one ain’t no money can make me date someone that I don’t like."

@rylee added:

"How do you avoid being nervous and self conscious at the gym because I just got my first membership and felt like everyone was staring at me."

Watch the video here:

Lady rejects man because of his age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said she was approached by a man who wanted to collect her phone number, but she refused to give him her contact.

The lady said the reason she rejected the man was because he was too old to date her if they were to go into a relationship.

