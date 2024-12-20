A Nigerian pilot went viral after he was recorded speaking pidgin to passengers aboard a flight to Lagos state

In a viral video, the pilot was heard announcing the start of the flight and other safety precautions

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the use of pidgin in flight announcements

A Nigerian pilot was recorded making an announcement using Pidgin while on a flight.

The man welcomed the passengers aboard the flight and told them the weather report.

Pilot announces flight proceedings in pidgin. Photo: FG Trade, TikTok/@adjoasdishes

Source: Getty Images

In the video shared by @adjoasdishes, the pilot’s flight could be heard.

He also told the passengers about turbulence in a hilarious way.

The man said:

“Today road clear, no police. No road safety. No military checkpoint.”

The video was captioned:

“Loving these Pilot Jokes .”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pilot speaks pidgin in flight

@Tee said:

"Former Okada rider before he went to flight school and works with Air Peace. Captain Callistus. Captain Ekeinde(Omotola's Husband) of Air Peace was the first to use pidgin as Pilot. Callistus na jjjc."

Okwen Fri said:

"Dey like hotel Transylvania flight. ewohhhh."

@Fai th said:

"Road clear no police waytin police won go find for air."

@Evans said:

"Na hype man Abi pilot."

@Best Cloth Vendor in Lagos said:

"He chose the wrong profession. He should be in a radio station."

@healthbenchng said:

"This is the clearest pilot announcement. That’s good."

@UGOCHI’s MEMOIR said:

"Honestly!!!! At least I can hear this accent probably, this is how they should be speaking not that shebirishibiri they usually speak stressing my ear."

@Aniciangozi said:

"The way he’s describing turbulence."

Source: Legit.ng