A Nigerian lady’s joy was short-lived after her visa application to London was denied.

The lady, Braimoh Ikpemosi Victoria, got a fully funded scholarship to attend a London tech event.

Lady shares reason for her visa denial despite scholarship to London.

Source: Twitter

In a tweet by @_vikiano on X, the lady said she applied for a visa to enable her to attend the event but was denied.

She shared screenshots of the scholarship email and the letter she received from the UK Home Office, informing her of her visa denial.

According to her, one of the reasons she was denied was that they claimed she wouldn’t return to the country after the event.

Lady whose visa was denied despite winning scholarship to London shares the reason.

Source: Twitter

Her tweet read:

“I got a fully funded scholarship to attend a tech event in London but my VISA was DENIED. One of the reasons for the rejection was that I wouldn’t return to my country after the event. I have barely 10 days left and the normal Visa processing takes 15 days.

“All I’m asking for is an appeal and a chance to show that I will return to Nigeria after the conference. Please consider me. This is more than an event for me. It’s the biggest cloud-native conference in Europe.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady’s visa got denied

@hedrees_ayinde said:

"Unfortunately, UK visit visa has no right of appeal. You can reapply by correcting any issue they have raised. Demonstrate more ties to Nigeria e.g families, siblings, property, job etc. You can apply for priority visa that takes less than 5 days. Feel free to reach out if you need more help. All the best."

@Gviev said:

"The 1st mistake was to file for visa with the scholarship. The western countries hate to give visa for such short programs on basis of scholarship, cos they feel it's your avenue to japa. Next time look for funds to put in your account and apply that you are sponsoring yourself even though it's scholarship."

@sposhbaba said:

"I’m a travel consultant and I’ll say that she did the right thing by including the fact that she got sponsorship."

@akintunero said:

"Next time, apply for a regular visit visa and include the event as part of what you’ll be doing in the UK while also sightseeing. Make hotel and flight reservations. Also make sure the additional information section is not left empty. Maybe a bit of ties to home country."

In related stories, a lady waited for one year to get her visa approved while another got hers approved in two days.

Lady relocates to UK with student visa

Meanwhile. Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady celebrated her relocation to the United Kingdom as an international student.

Her video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she prepared for the trip and gave a timeline of her activities.

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

