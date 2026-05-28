The University of Ibadan has offered admission to a lady after she wrote the JAMB exam and UTME for the second time

The young lady explained that she wrote JAMB and post-UTME years after she finished secondary school

After sharing her first JAMB and post-UTME experience, she also advised other JAMB candidates

The University of Ibadan (UI) has offered admission to a lady who cried after seeing her post-UTME result after she passed JAMB.

The young lady mentioned in her post that she had stayed home for several years after finishing her secondary school, and this was as a result of financial issues.

University of Ibadan admits lady after years of writing JAMB. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/oyindamolaayomide233, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

Lady secures admission at the University of Ibadan

Eventually, in the year 2024, she sat for her JAMB exam and picked the University of Ibadan (UI).

The JAMB result that she got wasn't bad, according to her, and she proceeded to write the post-UTME exam of the school, but the score she got made her cry so hard.

She wrote:

"Finished school, had to stay home for some years due to financial issues. Did JAMB in 2024 and chose UI .... Result came out, and it wasn’t bad. Started reading for UTME, and failed post-UTME woefully 😭 mehn I cried lol."

Not willing to give up, @oyindamolaayomide233 explained that she took the JAMB exam again and picked the University of Ibadan, and this time around, she passed the post-UTME exam.

University of Ibadan offers admission to lady after second JAMB attempt. Photo Source: TikTok/oyindamolaayomide233

Source: TikTok

Despite not being given her desired course, she was happy to finally secure admission into the popular university.

She wrote in her TikTok post:

"Wrote JAMB again, chose the same institution UI, na do or die o 😌😂 Post-UTME came, I passed. Even though I wasn't given the course I initially chose, I just thank God for where we are today, and I can officially say I'm now a bonafide student of THE PRESTIGIOUS UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN."

The smart young lady advised JAMB candidates using her situation as an example.

She wrote:

"Dear all, delay doesn't mean denial... has He said and He won't fulfill it? No... why?? Because He is faithful. Counting my blessings. Congratulations to me, babies."

Reactions as lady gets UI admission offer

Real bolanle noted:

"Congratulations darling matriculation too convocation inshallah."

FIKUNAYOMI noted:

"Congratulations Oyinnnn. I'm happy for you oko mi."

FIFEHANMI explained:

"Congrats baby."

Faridah! noted:

"Congratulations to you my love 💝, from matriculation to convocation."

TEMILOLUWA explained:

"Congratulations baby."

PRECIOUS added:

"Congratulations dear."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) shared her academic journey from 100 level to final year after graduating with a Second Class Lower degree.

She said she was a top student in secondary school but faced challenges after gaining admission into the university. The young lady also shared her CGPA and said she is not ashamed of her final result.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a youth corps member who served at the University of Ibadan (UI) shared his NYSC experience after his Passing Out Parade (POP).

He said he served in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and also emerged as CDS President during his service year. The corps member added that he received leadership and community development awards.

Lady gains admission into University of Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady finally secured admission into the University of Ibadan after five years and two UTME attempts.

She shared her joy online after matriculating into the school and described it as a dream come true. The lady added that she is proud to be a student of the University of Ibadan and appreciated God for her success.

Source: Legit.ng