A Nigerian lady said she applied to universities in the United States of America and was offered admission for studies

The lady said nine of the schools offered her a scholarship in various forms to study but she decided she was not going

One of the schools sent her an email, informing her that the scholarship offer had been withdrawn

A Nigerian lady who got admitted into several schools in the United States has failed to resume her studies.

The lady said she sent in applications to various universities in the US and many of them offered her a place in their postgraduate program.

Blessed said she decided not to go for her studies in the USA.

Apart from getting admissions into nine US universities, the lady said she also got funding in various forms.

This means if she decided to resume her studies in America, she would not pay for it due to the scholarships.

However, in a post, Blessed said she later made up her mind that she was not interested in resuming studies anymore.

Blessed says the US school withdraw the scholarship earlier given to her.

Now, one of the schools has sent her an email, informing her of their decision to withdraw the scholarship offer.

Blessed said:

"My US scholarship got withdrawn. Yea, you heard me right. I lost my US scholarship. So a couple of months ago, in November specifically, I made a video telling you guys that I was admitted into nine US universities. From New York University to American University in Washington DC to Boston University Metropolitan College, you know lots and lots of other schools that I applied to. And I was admitted and they offered me various funding packages. From full funding to partial funding and all of that. But then I changed my mind that I wasn't going. Last week, I got an email from AU where they made me a new funding offer and I opened it and the amount was literally half of or less than half the original offer. The next day, I got another email from another school. Theirs was not even slashing, they just took it all."

The lady advised people applying for scholarships to apply to multiple schools.

Watch the full story below:

Reactions as lady looses US scholarship

@Bridal Concept $ Bliss Hairs said:

"Please can you teach me how to apply for scholarships."

@Cyjulien said:

"Blocking opportunities for other pple who may have been given admission is not nice."

@daniella said:

"I think it’s the whole trump situation going on."

@Nailantei said:

"For international students is it a must you submit course-by-course evaluation before being accepted by that particular university?"

Documents to have before applying for scholarship

