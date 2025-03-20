A young Nigerian lady has shared her exciting experience on TikTok after leaving Nigeria to the United Kingdom

In an interesting video, she shared how people had opposed her decision to relocate to the UK, claiming she would struggle abroad

However, she noted that since relocating abroad, she has been enjoying her life without facing any serious challenges

A Nigerian lady's decision to leave her home country for a new life in the United Kingdom yielded a positive outcome.

Despite the warnings she received from friends and advisers, she took the leap and relocated to the UK.

Lady says she's enjoying life in UK Photo credit: @olah/TikTok, AzmanL/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience after relocating to UK

The lady, known on TikTok as @olah, documented her journey and shared her experiences with her followers.

In a video posted online, she recalled how others had doubted her ability to adapt to life abroad, predicting that she would struggle to cope.

However, she revealed that her actual experience had been vastly different and enjoyable for her.

Since making the move, @olah reported that she had been enjoying life in the UK, free from the serious challenges that others had forecast.

Lady proves her advisers wrong after moving to United Kingdom Photo credit: @olah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a short video, she gave her followers a glimpse into her new life, saying that she had been adjusting well and that the experience had not been as daunting as she was led to believe.

In her words:

"Everyone said "I'd suffer moving to the UK" but honestly, I'm not. I'm adjusting and it's not as bad as they made it sound."

Reactions as lady shares experience after relocating to UK

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@RagnarLEE said:

"Na this kind positive video I like, the kind of depressing videos I always see Ehn."

@ceee wrote:

"Why do they do that? I’ve lived in the uk all my life the only time I suffered was 2 years I tried to live in Nigeria."

@Stephanie bells said:

"They told me the same. My own family. Currently holding my British passport. Man is not God."

@MilanoCurlsUkseller said:

"You are glowing in this UK."

@madeinheavennnnnn0 reacted:

"I think it is because you've a family you're staying with in the uk so your experience will totally be diff compared to some1 who moves to d uk without adequate planning, family or friend in the uk."

@NOYA27 said:

"This is the type of motivation I want to be seeing on my fyp the rest na so so complain, to come the UK sef dey come dey fear person."

@Joseph Ade Oluwatosin added:

"Just two days but enjoyed life."

Watch the video here:

