A Nigerian lady celebrated in a viral video after she got her United Kingdom visa approved in a short time

She flaunted her document as she said the UK visa approval came two days after the biometric capture

The lady responded to inquiries she got from people who came across her visa approval post on social media

A Nigerian lady celebrated as her United Kingdom visa got approved quickly.

She said the UK visa approval came two days after her biometric capture.

Lady shows off her UK visa after it was approved. Photo: @chinnybae9

Nigerian lady celebrates quick UK visa approval

In a post by @chinnybae9, the lady showed off her visa as she danced in the video.

She also expressed her gratitude to God for the swift approval.

While responding to inquiries about her UK visa approval, the lady said she did not fast-track it.

She said:

"Got my visa approved just after two days of my biometric capture… my God is good.”

Reactions as Nigerian lady gets UK visa approval

Many who came across the video celebrated the lady and enquired about her visa approval process.

@faith damsel said:

"I’m sure is uk because Canada can never."

@Ajayi Abayomi said:

"You paid for super priority?"

@Keji_girlie said:

"Congratulations. My testimony next year 2025 insha’allah for me and my man."

@IMPORTED PIGGYBANK IN LAGOS said:

"Big congratulations. I am tapping into this swift and quick visa approval. God is good oo. He will do it for me to fast and swift."

@foluksfashion0 said:

"Congratulations. Mine is sure soon too I tap into it."

@irreplaceabletemmy1 said:

"How did yu to it Plss..did yu fast track it??"

@Alinsel said:

"MANIFESTING MINE IN 2025."

