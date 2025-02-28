An American lady has been affected in the ongoing mass layoffs in the United States, and she is devastated

The lady said she was with her friend on the phone, only for her to receive a text message telling her she was going to be sacked

What made her sad the most was that she was one of those who voted for President Donald Trump during the elections

An American lady said that the government of Donald Trump has made her lose her job.

The lady was one of the US Federal Government workers affected by the ongoing layoffs by the Trump administration.

The lady lost her job after Trump took office. Photo credit: TikTok/CNN and Getty Images/Andrew Harnik.

Source: UGC

Elon Musk's led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had embarked on massive firings.

Entire organisations such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have been closed down and staff told to proceed on compulsory leave.

A federal staff member who said she was affected spoke to CNN in a video interview, which has been posted on TikTok.

Ryleigh Cooper said she was with her friend on the phone and she got a text message informing her she was going to lose her job. Ryleigh said the ugly news was not palatable at all.

Elon Musk and his DOGE team have torn apart some US Federal bodies. Photo credit: Getty Images/Andrew Harnik.

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, Ryleigh was one of the people who voted for Donald Trump during the election.

She told CNN:

"It was really hard. I was on the phone with my best friend, Keely at the time, and we were just discussing her life and how things were going, and I looked at my phone and I had gotten a text from our union rep and he told me that I was going to be fired the next day."

When asked if she had some regrets voting for Donald Trump, Ryleigh noted that she had been nursing some regrets lately.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets fired by US FG

@Ld1125 said:

"She mentioned that she knew her vote would affect other groups. Again the privileged white woman didn’t think she would be involved. And why would frump care about her infertility issues?"

@Mari said:

"I don’t feel bad for her. She voted against herself and other women."

@Sarah S481 said:

"But I keep asking - what did they think was going to happen with that vote? Really."

@njk308 said:

"Translation “I was ok sacrificing other people’s rights since it could personally benefit me.” She’s a true republican, that vote was easy for her."

@beckbl01 said:

"I mean no offense but honestly, you guys voted for this. You should be the first to go. We want you to keep your job."

US pastor laments as members stop coming to church over fear of ICE

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a pastor who has a church in the USA has lamented that 50% of his church members are no longer coming to church.

He said many of the members were afraid of being deported by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to the pastor, his church usually cooks for people to eat, but now, no one is coming to church to eat the food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng