A Nigerian mum graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom.

She shared videos and pictures from her graduation day as she appreciated her husband for being the best

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement

A Nigerian mum celebrated her graduation from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom.

She revealed that she had bagged a first-class from the university.

The lady shared a video from her graduation day on her TikTok page, @adetutubolaji.

The video captured when she was called upon to receive her certificate.

She said:

“To God alone be the glory!!! Graduated with first class degree and i wouldn't have been able to do it without God. Mama, your baby girl did it, I'll keep making you proud, thank you for all you did my gold.”

Nigerian lady appreciates her husband after bagging first class in UK

The lady appreciated her husband for being the best.

A part of the video showed him giving her flowers on her graduation day.

The lady said:

“@TimiBolaji you're the best, I love and appreciate you so much. Thank you for being the best husband. By God's grace, you can achieve the impossible, keep thriving, keep going, because in God's name, all things are possible.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady bags first class from UK university

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement.

@OGOMA said:

"Congratulations… December 10th 2024 here I come."

@Odigie Blessing said:

"Congratulations ma… when it’s my turn it won’t be difficult for me in Jesus name."

@Temmy said:

"My city. congrats beautiful."

