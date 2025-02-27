A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her excitement after securing university admission and celebrating her matriculation ceremony

According to the undergraduate student, she finished secondary school in 2016 but had to wait until 2025 to get into the university

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's perseverance and determination have inspired countless people on social media after she shared her journey to getting university admission.

Despite completing secondary school in 2016, financial constraints forced her to delay her tertiary education for nearly a decade.

Lady faces financial challenge after leaving secondary school Photo credit: @pretty_motun1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gains admission after 9 years

The undergraduate student, known as @pretty_motun1 on TikTok, took to the platform to express her excitement in finally achieving her goal.

In a heartfelt video, she recounted her struggles and the setbacks she faced, emphasising the importance of perseverance and self-belief.

While reflecting on the challenges she had overcome, she stated that she was proud of herself for refusing to give up.

She waited for 9 years before getting admission into university Photo credit: @pretty_motun1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"This user is matriculating tomorrow. By the way, I finished secondary school in 2016 and just got into uni in 2025. Funds actually caused the set back then but look who is uni now, I’m so proud of me for not giving up on me."

Reactions as lady gets admission after 9 years

The lady's story touched TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.

Her determination to pursue her dreams, despite the challenges she encountered inspired many.

@Approved_Goodness said:

"I finished secondary school in 2016 and i just matriculated last month. Big win."

@iZK said:

"I swear that course is not worth that patience and perseverance. Just learn a trade or start a business."

@Vicky ||Online business coach wrote:

"Almost same situation. Finished in 2018 and still haven’t gained admission."

@OLUWADAMILOLA said:

"I finished sec school too in 2016 and I entered polytechnic in 2021 for ND. Cash caused my own too but I thank God that I was able to go to polytechnic and I am hoping to go for HND soon."

@Ajokeade said:

"Hmmmm, finished secondary school 2014, got admissions desame year into polytechnic, graduate 2016, waited for 2years before I got admission into."

@Bunmiherself reacted:

"Finished school in 2013 I didn’t have all my papers my mum hated two sittings so I write waec again 2014 went to don’t ND 2014/15 came bk ohm 2016 my mum welcomed me told me to go Nd write jamb again."

@MERCY added:

"Congratulations baby girl this is a big accomplishment despite the circumstances. I finished secondary school 2013/14 got my admission in 2020 because of funds too but to the glory of God will be graduating this year."

See the post below:

Lady gains admission to study mortuary science

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady said she had been admitted into her dream school to study for a degree in mortuary science.

The lady shared a screenshot of the notification she got from the school telling her the date to resume studies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng