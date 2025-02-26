A man shared how he overheard students planning how to sit and pass answers in an examination

The man, who was one of their invigilators, shared what he planned to do to them when they started the examination

Many who came across the man’s post shared diverse opinions on the man’s decision, sparking debate on social media

A Nigerian man shared how he heard some students planning how they would sit and pass answers during an examination.

He said he sat close to the students who didn’t know that he was one of the invigilators for the examination.

In a tweet by @Mr_Sprime on X, the man then shared what he planned to do to the students during the examination.

He said:

“These students I’m sitting beside are strategizing on how to sit and pass answers in the examination hall. Unfortunately, I’m one of their invigilators for the examination this afternoon. I can’t wait to scatter their formation during the exam.”

In the comment section, he said that he had marked their faces, adding that the students spoke ill of lecturers.

He said:

“I want to see their faces when I announce the start of the examination later by 12. They even abused my supervisor. I’ve marked their faces. Also, they’ve been talking bad about their lecturers since without any filter.”

See his post below:

Exam invigilator’s plan sparks debate

Many who came across the man’s post shared diverse opinions on the man’s decision, sparking debate on social media.

@CrownclemJohn said:

Lol, I love academic environment for the fact that you may not know who is who

@mide_mzz said:

Lmaooooooo. I can imagine doing this. Three people In between them right, left, front and back. But being students, they'll find a way. They shouldn't have been discussing such strategies publicly.”

@pharuc1 said:

"No separate them, catch them alive."

@KingAhmed0x_ said:

"Please allow them."

@ghaneeyat_too said:

"The shock when they see you inside exam hall as one of their invigilator. Kai!"

In a later tweet, the man shared how their plans failed when the examiner rearranged the sitting pattern.

He said:

“Update! Their plans failed but it wasn’t my fault. When we got to the hall, the Chief examiner changed pattern of arrangement and it affected the students. Sadly, I saw a couple of them sleeping few minutes into the exam, I tried helping them go back to plan but ko work.”

