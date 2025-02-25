A Nigerian man shared how he sacked his employee in less than 24 hours, sharing what led to the sacking

He narrated the request made by the employee which led to an immediate termination of employment

Many who came across the post shared diverse opinions on the employee’s action and the man’s reaction

A Nigerian man, Ojiako Kenechukwu, generated buzz on social media after revealing why he sacked his employee in under 24 hours.

He shared what the employee did that led to the instance decision to terminate the employment.

Nigerian man, Ojiako Kenechukwu, triggers reactions as he explains why he fired his employee over iPhone request. Photo: @Kecyy, Getty Images/Wong Yu Liang

Source: Twitter

In a post by @Kecyy on X, the man said his employee who just resumed work asked him for an iPhone he was no longer using.

Man sacks employee over iPhone request

He said that less than 24 hours after resuming, the employee asked if he had any iPhone he was no longer using.

According to him, the employee requested to take the man's unused iPhone, if there were any

Nigerian man, Ojiako Kenechukwu, shares how an unusual request made him sack his staff. Photo: @Kecyy

Source: Twitter

Kenechukwu said he had to terminate the employment because of the request.

The viral tweet read:

“Employed a staff yesterday…E never reach 24hrs … Next thing is ‘sir is there any IPHONE you don’t use that you can give to me’ Well, just like that work has been terminated.”

See the post below:

Reactions as man sacks employee over iPhone

Many who came across the post shared diverse opinions on the employee’s action and the man’s reactions, sparking debate on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Omolomo_o said:

"If na like this God dey treat you, he for don terminate you since oo. Doctor kene you too just look at God. Look at God."

@BCraft_studio said:

"Over familiarity . It’s cool to set boundaries."

@AbeniAde_ said:

"I feel you should have just said No and let it go instead of terminating his appointment. That being said, people should learn boundaries and be content with what they have. I have worked with a philanthropist and a rich man before and I didn’t for once ask him for anything. Even when I was in need, I didn’t ask him. I respect boundaries and I am always content with what I have. Things I got from him was given willingly not like I asked for them which I appreciated."

@flowzpam said:

"Some people village people strong oo."

@LaceVine said:

"Na so longer throat dey start. Before you know it they’ll start stealing from you."

@TheRoyalHerbs

"Please teach him how to relate with rich people. If you fire him he might not have the opportunity to work with rich people like you again."

Read more related stories on jobs

HR orders food for hungry job applicant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a human resource personnel said he ordered food for a job applicant who came to his office for an interview.

He said the job applicant looked tired and sad when he walked in for the interview, and he asked if he had eaten.

Many who came across the post appreciated the HR personnel, while others asked him for the office address.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng