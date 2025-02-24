A Nigerian lady went viral after blasting people who posted their prayer requests online because they joined Hallelujah Challenge

The lady said some people had left the purpose of the challenge and were using it as content instead

Many who came across the video shared mixed reactions, sparking debate about the topic on social media

A Nigerian lady blasted people who joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge and shared their prayer points on social media.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

She said people should stop posting their prayer requests because of Nathaniel Bassey's prayer request. Photo: @virtue_praise, Instagram/@nathanielblow

In a segment of the program tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points, which many netizens posted online.

In a video by @virtue_praise on TikTok, the lady berated those who announce their prayer requests online.

Lady slams people posting prayer requests online

The lady said most people had left the purpose of the Hallelujah Challenge but using it for content instead.

Lady wonders why people share their prayer requests online. Photo: @virtue_praise

She said:

“All these people doing Hallelujah Challenge and posting their prayer request online,what is your plan? I feel like many of you have left the purpose of this challenge and you’re just doing things for trends. Please be wise.

“Retrace your steps. There's no point in posting your prayer request. You can talk about the Hallelujah challenge and spread the news around so that other people too can be aware of it, but no need to post your prayer request.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s view on Hallelujah Challenge

Many who came across the video shared mixed reactions, as some shared similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@MayorBuildWebsite-Frontend said:

"It's a testimony that we are expecting and when we post the prayer request and years or months later the prayer truly answers it make it surreal that God actually answers prayer."

@Dri_GHA said:

"You’re right on this, but understand that those people dressing like their miracle are actually giving new timers an insight of how it’s been done. To each their own! No need you to talk alright."

@Black beauty hairs said:

"I personally think prayer request should be posted after your testimony don reach your hand,you can then post the request and the evidence so we join you jubilate."

@EHI said:

"Na content dem de o. Someone finally said my mind."

@Okie’s Hub said:

"The way I’m protecting my prayer journal from people around me ehn, you’ll think I wrote one big secret inside it. My prayer request is between me and my maker."

@Karenvictorious said:

"I was actually encouraged with my prayer requests after seeing someone's prayers requests. Whatever works for you."

In related stories, a lady wore a classy wedding gown for the Hallelujah challenge “dress like your miracle” while another used paper to make an iPhone and wedding invitation to signify her prayer request.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

