A young Nigerian man got people talking as he showed the growth of his fingernails in one year

He showed the contrast between his nails in February 2024 and its current state, sharing its effect on him

Many who came across the post asked him questions about his activities after seeing the outcome

A Nigerian man showed how long his fingernails grew after he didn’t cut them for a full year.

He posted a throwback of how it was in February 2024 and its current state in a viral video.

He showed how long his nails grew in one year. photo: @_kodak_4

Source: TikTok

In the video by @_kodak_4 on TikTok, the young man’s nails in 2024 were long but their current state is very long, sparking concerns from netizens.

Man unveils nails after one-year growth

Showing off the nails in a viral video posted online, the young man shared the effects of maintaining such nails.

He said he couldn’t work again because of the nails and added that he had no job.

Sharing the throwback video from February 2024, he said:

“Give my nails one year.”

He showed his long nails after one year. Photo: @_kodak_4

Source: AFP

Showing the current state of the fingernails, he added:

“I swear I nor get work I can’t work again."

Watch the video below:

Man’s nails spark concerns from netizens

Many who came across the post asked him questions about his activities after seeing the outcome.

Some were concerned about how he went on with some basic chores.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Vivi Baking Concept said:

"You get luck say u nor b mi Bea. I for don eat am finish. I eat nails for a living."

@favi_boo said:

"This one no be nail again na claws."

@BoldYou! said:

"Why boys nails dey long pass girls? I hv literally been trying."

@Flame Lord said:

"We that can't do without eating our nails make we gather here oo."

@Yagi Boss said:

"I no dey give up oo. My own must reach like this one day."

@daisy said:

"Guyyyyyyyyyyyyy. I love love long nails. This is so fine too bad mine is so soft."

@Treasure said:

"I personally think pple with long nails are lazy Am I alone ??"

@jsyk sumeey said:

"Pls is it only me ahbi the keeping of nails this long doesn't make any sense, bcos e no get any benefit,"

@duhhitz_mhide said:

"u no dey wash cloth abi plate cz i didn't understand."

Read more related stories on fingernails

UK-based lady visits Lagos to fix nails

In a related story, a lady said she travelled from the United Kingdom (UK) and landed in Lagos state, only to go back within a few hours.

When Bevz landed in Lagos, she proceeded to get her nails done and then attended parties where Tiwa Savage and Arya Star performed.

Bevz shared a video of her journey, and she said she returned to the UK within 15 hours of landing in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng