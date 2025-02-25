Global site navigation

Local editions

Man Who Didn’t Cut His Fingernails For 1 Year Shows Outcome, Shares Its Effects on Him, Many React
People

Man Who Didn’t Cut His Fingernails For 1 Year Shows Outcome, Shares Its Effects on Him, Many React

by  Victoria Nwahiri 3 min read
  • A young Nigerian man got people talking as he showed the growth of his fingernails in one year
  • He showed the contrast between his nails in February 2024 and its current state, sharing its effect on him
  • Many who came across the post asked him questions about his activities after seeing the outcome

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

A Nigerian man showed how long his fingernails grew after he didn’t cut them for a full year.

He posted a throwback of how it was in February 2024 and its current state in a viral video.

Man shows his nails after one-year growth, shares its effect
He showed how long his nails grew in one year. photo: @_kodak_4
Source: TikTok

In the video by @_kodak_4 on TikTok, the young man’s nails in 2024 were long but their current state is very long, sparking concerns from netizens.

Man unveils nails after one-year growth

Showing off the nails in a viral video posted online, the young man shared the effects of maintaining such nails.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said he couldn’t work again because of the nails and added that he had no job.

Read also

Terry G cuts his age-long dreads, shares plan for his hair: "Barber don chop"

Sharing the throwback video from February 2024, he said:

“Give my nails one year.”
Man shows his nails after one year of not cutting it
He showed his long nails after one year. Photo: @_kodak_4
Source: AFP

Showing the current state of the fingernails, he added:

“I swear I nor get work I can’t work again."

Watch the video below:

Man’s nails spark concerns from netizens

Many who came across the post asked him questions about his activities after seeing the outcome.

Some were concerned about how he went on with some basic chores.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Vivi Baking Concept said:

"You get luck say u nor b mi Bea. I for don eat am finish. I eat nails for a living."

@favi_boo said:

"This one no be nail again na claws."

@BoldYou! said:

"Why boys nails dey long pass girls? I hv literally been trying."

@Flame Lord said:

"We that can't do without eating our nails make we gather here oo."

@Yagi Boss said:

"I no dey give up oo. My own must reach like this one day."

Read also

Man shares outcome after wearing suit for toilet cleaning job interview in UK: "Can't believe it"

@daisy said:

"Guyyyyyyyyyyyyy. I love love long nails. This is so fine too bad mine is so soft."

@Treasure said:

"I personally think pple with long nails are lazy Am I alone ??"

@jsyk sumeey said:

"Pls is it only me ahbi the keeping of nails this long doesn't make any sense, bcos e no get any benefit,"

@duhhitz_mhide said:

"u no dey wash cloth abi plate cz i didn't understand."

Read more related stories on fingernails

UK-based lady visits Lagos to fix nails

In a related story, a lady said she travelled from the United Kingdom (UK) and landed in Lagos state, only to go back within a few hours.

Read also

Lady trends online after flaunting boyfriend's appearance, reactions trail video on TikTok

When Bevz landed in Lagos, she proceeded to get her nails done and then attended parties where Tiwa Savage and Arya Star performed.

Bevz shared a video of her journey, and she said she returned to the UK within 15 hours of landing in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: