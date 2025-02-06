Some students of Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, surprised their lecturer in class with a unique way of appreciation

The students walked to him at the front of the class and dropped their gifts on the table before him

Their actions and the lecturer’s reaction melted hearts on social media as netizens celebrated them

A lecturer of Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro got a warm surprise from his students in class.

The students decided to celebrate and appreciate the lecturer in a unique way.

The lecturer held back tears as his students gifted him in class. Photo: @miracle_enddy

In a video by @miracle_enddy on TikTok, one of the students met the lecturer while he was teaching in front of the class and offered him a bottle of wine.

The lecturer was hesitant and the student dropped it on a table in front of the class.

Immediately after she dropped it, other students started walking up to the lecturer and dropped their gifts on a table before him.

Lecturer moved to tears after students’ appreciation

The lecturer was visibly stunned and left speechless as the students kept walking to him and giving him gifts.

He smiled as he placed his bands on his waist and looked at the students with admiration.

They applauded and cheered the lecturer as the gifts kept coming.

He covered his face with his hands to stop tears from rolling down his face.

The video was captioned:

“We decided to surprise our favourite lecturer who happens to be our HOD. He was so emotional.”

Reactions as students appreciate lecturer in video

@Raymond-kuyt said:

"God bless the lecturer, for students to do this for him i believe he is doing well, keep it up mr lecturer."

@westpark said:

"For Nigerian university to gather show love to a lecturer— then that lecturer is a very very very very very very good man!"

@olivie unique said:

"Those who didn't hv wat to give but u really wished to give out also...may God bless you."

@Emma said:

"Na 1 bag of garri I go carry come if na me."

@BERRY said:

"Awwn he's crying."

@lynn said:

"The lady with a baby in class. May you win in life."

@tonee said:

"When a father behaves like a father the children will definitely honor and respect him. Nice one students and keep being u Mr.HOD."

