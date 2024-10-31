Some students stormed their project supervisor's office and gave her beautiful birthday presents

A Nigerian lecturer received a warm birthday surprise from her students.

For her birthday, the lecturer, their project supervisor, received cakes, boxes of money, a wig, and other presents.

One of the students, identified as @iaamxavier, shared a video that captured the beautiful moment on TikTok.

The lecturer was visibly surprised as she opened the boxes filled with money and the other gift items.

The video was captioned:

“She just couldn’t contain her joy. Confirm bone straight.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as project supervisor gets money, wig on birthday

@Fynboyb said:

"Even if my supervisor Dey sick bed, my one kobo no Dey commot from my account."

@Ddarkskinnedbrat said:

"This is so nice. she is a nice person."

@Maya said:

"Wow! Pharm Ogo. She was a pharmacist before in the hospital where I was working as a voluntary pharmacy worker. She is such a sweet soul. She use to buy food for all of us then. God bless her."

@Wilmer Love said:

"Na supervisor wey get good mind we go surprise…"

@preshymoore said:

"With all this thing she go still give you B for project say she she no Dey give A to anybody not even her father."

@CHINAZA said:

"Una laugh no pure."

@Bossman said:

"Una go think say na pure love only until she see “C” instead of “A”."

Student plays with project supervisor

In a related story, a female Nigerian student showed how playful and friendly her project supervisor was in a funny video.

She shared a video of herself and her friends in the woman's house, laughing and playing while doing a mock interview.

Many people who came across the video hailed the woman and shared their experiences with project supervisors.

