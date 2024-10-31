Global site navigation

Students Give Project Supervisor Boxes of Money, Wig, and Cake as Birthday Gifts, She Hugs Them
Students Give Project Supervisor Boxes of Money, Wig, and Cake as Birthday Gifts, She Hugs Them

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • Some students stormed their project supervisor's office and gave her beautiful birthday presents
  • One of the students shared the video on TikTok, and the gifts included boxes of money, a wig and cakes
  • Many people who came across the video hailed the students and shared their opinions on the gifts they gave their lecturer

A Nigerian lecturer received a warm birthday surprise from her students.

For her birthday, the lecturer, their project supervisor, received cakes, boxes of money, a wig, and other presents.

Students give project supervisor boxes of money on birthday. Photo: @iaamxavier
Source: TikTok

One of the students, identified as @iaamxavier, shared a video that captured the beautiful moment on TikTok.

The lecturer was visibly surprised as she opened the boxes filled with money and the other gift items.

The video was captioned:

“She just couldn’t contain her joy. Confirm bone straight.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as project supervisor gets money, wig on birthday

@Fynboyb said:

"Even if my supervisor Dey sick bed, my one kobo no Dey commot from my account."

@Ddarkskinnedbrat said:

"This is so nice. she is a nice person."

@Maya said:

"Wow! Pharm Ogo. She was a pharmacist before in the hospital where I was working as a voluntary pharmacy worker. She is such a sweet soul. She use to buy food for all of us then. God bless her."

@Wilmer Love said:

"Na supervisor wey get good mind we go surprise…"

@preshymoore said:

"With all this thing she go still give you B for project say she she no Dey give A to anybody not even her father."

@CHINAZA said:

"Una laugh no pure."

@Bossman said:

"Una go think say na pure love only until she see “C” instead of “A”."

Student plays with project supervisor

In a related story, a female Nigerian student showed how playful and friendly her project supervisor was in a funny video.

She shared a video of herself and her friends in the woman's house, laughing and playing while doing a mock interview.

Many people who came across the video hailed the woman and shared their experiences with project supervisors.

Source: Legit.ng

