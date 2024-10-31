Students Give Project Supervisor Boxes of Money, Wig, and Cake as Birthday Gifts, She Hugs Them
- Some students stormed their project supervisor's office and gave her beautiful birthday presents
- One of the students shared the video on TikTok, and the gifts included boxes of money, a wig and cakes
- Many people who came across the video hailed the students and shared their opinions on the gifts they gave their lecturer
A Nigerian lecturer received a warm birthday surprise from her students.
For her birthday, the lecturer, their project supervisor, received cakes, boxes of money, a wig, and other presents.
One of the students, identified as @iaamxavier, shared a video that captured the beautiful moment on TikTok.
The lecturer was visibly surprised as she opened the boxes filled with money and the other gift items.
The video was captioned:
“She just couldn’t contain her joy. Confirm bone straight.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as project supervisor gets money, wig on birthday
@Fynboyb said:
"Even if my supervisor Dey sick bed, my one kobo no Dey commot from my account."
@Ddarkskinnedbrat said:
"This is so nice. she is a nice person."
@Maya said:
"Wow! Pharm Ogo. She was a pharmacist before in the hospital where I was working as a voluntary pharmacy worker. She is such a sweet soul. She use to buy food for all of us then. God bless her."
@Wilmer Love said:
"Na supervisor wey get good mind we go surprise…"
@preshymoore said:
"With all this thing she go still give you B for project say she she no Dey give A to anybody not even her father."
@CHINAZA said:
"Una laugh no pure."
@Bossman said:
"Una go think say na pure love only until she see “C” instead of “A”."
Student plays with project supervisor
In a related story, a female Nigerian student showed how playful and friendly her project supervisor was in a funny video.
She shared a video of herself and her friends in the woman's house, laughing and playing while doing a mock interview.
Many people who came across the video hailed the woman and shared their experiences with project supervisors.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng