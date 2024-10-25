A Nigerian lady has displayed a message she received from her coursemate after they both had a conversation in an exam hall

She shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message on her TikTok page, and the video went viral

People who came across the post shared their opinions about the message and their similar experiences

A female Nigerian student displayed the message she received from a friend after an exam.

She mentioned that she and her friend had a discussion in the exam hall.

In a viral video shared by @ibiso_ikalama on TikTok, the lady shared the screenshot of the WhatsApp message she received.

Lady asks for answers in exam hall

The lady revealed that she asked her friend for an answer during teh exam before the latter sent her a message.

The message read:

“Ibiso good morning, please I know you may be surprised, but I just want to tell you that since yesterday after talking you you in exam hall, my spirit have been troubled even up till now

“We're children of God and yesterday I broke a rule, I don't talk in exam hall. Please let's ask God for pardon and let's Repent (Revelation 2:5) .Thank you and God bless you.”

Reactions as lady displays WhatsApp message

@KHAPHIEFASHION| RTW IN ILORIN said:

"On top answer wey fit no correct."

@Aviva said:

"Respect for people's choices are not bad same way if it was your decision and you went against it, you'll feel bad too."

@feggie said:

"lol make ona try dey respect people and their choice."

@Uniquediva_59 said:

"So to help a colleague in exam hall is now a sin."

