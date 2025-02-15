A reverend father has shared a lesson from the viral UNIZIK incident involving expelled student Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious and a lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye

The Catholic priest said he wishes people could learn the lesson especially when they have done something wrong

He stated a step the expelled UNIZIK student would have taken after the physical altercation with the lecturer

Kelvin Ugwu, a Catholic priest, has said that there is nothing more powerful than the words, "I'm sorry," adding that even the hardest heart will melt when one is truly remorseful.

The Catholic priest stated this while reacting to Nnamdi Azikiwe University's expulsion of Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious over the assault of lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye.

Catholic priest shares what the expelled UNIZIK student Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka should have done. Photo Credit: Fr Kelvin Ugwu, Chukwudi Michael Okoye

Father Kelvin said he wishes people could learn to be humble and remorseful when they do something wrong.

He said that Precious might not have been outrightly expelled if she had shown remorse after the incident and made an apology video or written to the lecturer seeking his forgiveness.

Father Kelvin noted that showing remorse and seeking the lecturer's forgiveness would have redeemed Precious' name. His post on Facebook read:

"The lesson I wish we all could learn from this incident, especially when we have done something we know is wrong, is to humble ourselves and be remorseful. I feel if the lady was truly sorry for everything and went as far as making a video to apologize and writing to the lecturer to forgive her, it might not have spared her, but the punishment might not have been an outright expulsion.

"And even if it turned out to be an expulsion, your name would have been redeemed a bit. But instead of being remorseful, the argument was about who tapped and who did not tap, which part of the breæst was touched or was not touched. There is nothing more powerful than "I am sorry". We can go wrong, but even the hardest heart will melt when one is truly contrite."

Cosmas Yuguda said:

"See what TikTok video has caused her, expulsion. I am just imagining the state of mind she is in now. But just a second thought, she could commit sui.cide if not guided well and watched keenly. Just my thought anyway. But let's all lessons from this and move on."

Nelson Odinakachukwu said:

"If she showed remorse, honestly a lot of us would forgive her easily.

"But trying to twist it was the worst she did on top the disrespect I find so annoying.

"Unlike me, I feel nothing for her. In fact, I feel satisfied at the consequence.

"Let this serve as a deterrent to all the manner less young boys and girls claiming to be confident even when they glaringly appear very st*pid.

"Both old and young deserve respect, except they don't respect themselves."

Ezekiel Bako said:

"Good development, at least a deterrence has been established in that institution. But I am still wondering how some people are still defending her on social media. This is Africa, respect for elders is non negotiable."

Mathew Nnaemeka said:

"The worst of the scenario was trying to rope the man into sxual harassment.

"That was the height of w!ckedness.

"Had the full footage weren’t played, that man’s image could have been dented just like that."

Peace UdoGod said:

"The fact she rush with a different story than what we watch in the video to say the lecturer press her bress shows she thinks the panel is mumu."

Kingsley Oko said:

"This trilogy:

"I am sorry.

"Please and.

"Thank you.

"Are magical words. Learn them and be more peaceful."

The priest wondered where the student learned to bite to the extent of using it to inflict wounds on a lecturer.

He said it was a clarion call for all and sundry to take the job of raising responsible children more seriously.

