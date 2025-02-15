A Nigerian lady has shared her opinion about the expulsion of a 300 level student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

The girl made headlines after it was alleged that she assaulted a senior lecturer within campus and even tore his clothes

Speaking about the incident, the lady expressed her anger at the expelled student while sharing the root cause of such cases of assault

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the disturbing incident that happened at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

A 300-level student was expelled for allegedly assaulting a senior lecturer who interrupted her TikTok video.

Lady reacts to expulsion of UNIZIK student

The student's actions were widely condemned online, with many expressing shock and disappointment at her behaviour.

Amarachi Iweatu Oguegbu, a former student of the same faculty, took to social media to share her thoughts on the incident.

She expressed her anger and frustration at the expelled student's actions, questioning her audacity and lack of respect for authority.

Oguegbu attributed the student's behaviour to a broader societal issue, where younger generations are increasingly disrespecting their elders.

According to her, the root cause of the disrespect was the fact that younger girls now date elderly men and even call them 'baby'.

In her words:

"So the Unizik girl bagged an expulsion at 300level. When things want to happen, sit back and ask yourself several questions before talking or reacting. The audacity of these Gen Zs is what baffles me. Like the same Unizik I attended the same faculty! You looked at an elderly man, held his shirt, to fight him or what?

"For people to hold you what!? The originator of sugar dadddy, na you do this one! If not that these small girls now date elderly and married men and call them "baby", what will give this small girl this mind! Tooh, it's your parents I pity because that's 3 sessions' school fees wasted. But then again, Una fit deh rich."

Reactions as lady speaks on expulsion of UNIZIK student

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Okike Ucheoma wrote:

"Once they start sleeping with older men, boom!!!!They start behaving anyhow."

Ada Uchenna said:

"It's the nonsense social media people saying. The man should be punished as well, that how can he be fighting with a small girl and dragging phone with her shamelessly. Na their own dey pain me for this whole thing. Na them dey make children do rubbish these days."

Nwachukwu Charles wrote:

"You are right dear. This Gen Zs and alpha generation are going bad and losing morals in everything. I can't see this thing happening when i was in UNIZIK, even the fear of Anti-cult wouldn't even allow two students to fight physically each other in an argument then not to talk of a Lecture."

Glory Emeka added:

"Watch that video again."

Sister of viral UNIZIK lecturer breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sister of a viral UNIZIK lecturer shared what her brother told her about the female student who allegedly slapped him and tore his clothes.

In a video, she spoke up about the incident, stating that the lecturer's wife is a magistrate.

