A Nigerian man said the UNIZIK saga would not have escalated if the student in question had done what she was supposed to have done

The man said the student should have immediately apologized to Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye and the matter would have died there

Instead, the man said the student chose to exhibit bad behavior which has now attracted an expulsion from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

A man is of the view that the incident at UNIZIK would not have escalated if it had been handled maturely by the student.

The man is one of the several Nigerians who are condemning the student for allegedly fighting an older person.

The man said if the UNIZIK student had apologised to Dr Okoye, she would have saved herself. Photo: Facebook/Ifeanyi Oti/Dr Michael Okoye and Instagram/LIB.

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post, Ifeanyi Oti said the student was disrespectful in the manner she spoke to the lecturer.

He said:

"This lady lacks home training! She is mannerless and lacks respect for elders! This lady lacks respect for authorities! If this lady's brain is functional, she should have known that she shouldn't be doing content in a place that could obstruct people's movements or distract the public!

"Dr. Okoye acted the way he did as a lecturer whose part of his responsibilities is to guide students ensuring they are well behaved within the University community!"

What UNIZIK student should have done

In his opinion, Oti said if the student had apologized to Dr Okoye, the matter would never have escalated.

He said:

"This lady should have quickly apologized to Dr. Okoye. That should have been the end of the matter! This lady's behavior reflects gross moral decadence which has largely plagued our society."

The student has now been expelled from the university after an investigation by the management.

A lot of Nigerians had weighed in on the matter, calling for the student to be severely punished.

Others however blamed the lecturer, insisting that he also shares part of the blame due to how he 'shoved' the student while passing.

Facebook reactions to Oti's post

Nwafor Uchechukwu said:

"My OTI u are so on point.... The lecturer is a gentleman sha. The girl doesn't have manners period."

Michael Nwoye said:

"Nice… you are full of wisdom Chief."

Obinna Oti said:

"Indeed a lot has gone wrong with our society. I watched with horror as the uncultured lady shamelessly fought the lecturer, simply because he walked past when she was shooting a tiktok video, which by the way she shouldn't be doing at that time. Imagine , she was even a 300 level student. She deserves to be rusticated immediately. Tufia."

Reverend father shares his opinion on UNIZIK student

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian priest said the incident that happened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University should not pass without some lessons learned.

The Catholic priest shared a post on Facebook telling people that society must learn some lessons from what transpired.

His post followed an altercation which allegedly led to the slapping of a lecturer, Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye on campus.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng