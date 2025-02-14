A woman who attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) said the school’s judgment of its student who allegedly assaulted a lecturer was too much

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

In a Facebook post, the woman shared what she expected as punishment from the school despite demanding justice for the lecturer

Following the expulsion of a 300-level UNIZIK student who allegedly assaulted her lecturer, an alumnus of the school, Benita Ezinne Ibeh, has faulted its verdict.

The lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, was allegedly fought by a student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, on the school premises.

UNIZIK alumnus said expelling viral student was too much punishment. Photo: Benita Ezinne Ibeh, chudy_jnr/X

Source: Facebook

In the videos that went viral online, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

UNIZIK alumnus reacts to student’s expulsion

On her Facebook page, Benita faulted the school for expelling the student.

Benita, who was once a student of Dr Okoye, said she expected the school to punish the erring student with a suspension of one or two years.

She said that though they all wanted justice for the lecturer, expelling the student was too much.

Benita’s Facebook post read:

“Dear Unizik, I expected 1-2 years suspension for real. Expulsion is too much even though we wanted justice for the lecturer.”

Reactions trail UNIZIk alumnus' expulsion stance

Many who came across the woman’s post reacted to her stance, sparking debate.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Diary of a Microbiologist turned pos operator said:

"Expulsion is good biko."

Samuel Uche Dominica said:

"In your certificate, you are found worthy in both character and learning. My question is: was that display of hers worthy??"

Ihuoma Atuanya said:

"It's sad but that's the standard. I'm sure the lecturer wouldn't have wanted this for her but every action has consequences. I hope she learns and grow through this. She will be fine and start afresh."

Gift Ikechukwu Opara said:

"She deserves everything she got I mean,I feel relieved some worth. We all went to school and even in our worst days we didn’t assault our teachers. Let’s not lose our morals on social media in the gain of being woke."

Michael Onyedikachi Ngozi Okeke said:

"Person wey they catch with expo is expelled, how much more person wey fight lecturer. Na wa o!"

Nneji Abigail Odinaka said:

"I feel for her, is too extreme."

Ada Oliver said:

"Expulsion is the best for such action. She deserves that punishment. If not such behaviour would continue to thrive. Another one is all these k!dn@p3rs,immediately they catch them fuel and oku."

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case amid uproar on social media.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng