A Nigerian priest said the incident that happened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University should not pass without some lessons learned

The Catholic priest shared a post on Facebook telling people that society must learn some lessons from what transpired

His post followed an altercation which allegedly led to the slapping of a lecturer, Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye on campus

A Catholic priest has raised some important questions after watching the video of the UNZIK lecturer who allegedly bit a lecturer.

The priest, Fada Echigakamma, said the school authorities and the society at large must also learn lessons from the UNIZIK saga.

The priest said there is need to for proper upbringing of children. Photo credit: Facebook/Fada Echigatakamma and Instagram/Linda Ikeji Blog.

Source: Facebook

Fada Echigakamma wondered where the student learned the act of biting to the extent of using it to inflict wounds on a lecturer.

"You must have seen the viral video of the incident involving the UNIZIK Lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye of the department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies and Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a 300 level student in the department of History and International Studies. I also heard the student's mum is also a lecturer in the same institution…This incident has raised some concerns and questions for me. What background could have given a 300 level student the courage to bite her lecturer like a dog. Where does she learned the act of biting fellow humans? Is it poor home upbringing or the influence of degenerating societal value for the human person? Whatever may it be."

According to the priest, the opportunity to learn some lessons from the incident must not be missed by those involved.

He said it was a clarion call for all and sundry to take more seriously, the job of raising responsible children.

His words:

"A clarion call to all parents and school administrators to remember that education isn't just about acquiring scientific knowledge and passing exams but more about forming a responsible personality . To train their kids to have fear of God and love for their fellow man. A reminder to parents to take the moral life of their children very seriously by giving them good admonitions, good examples on how to handle disputes without resorting to violence. A reminder to parents to make parenting a priority in their marriage. Kids must be trained to respect elders. Family Values must be upheld: these values must be instilled in the life of the children by their parents. May your children be reasons for pride and never be reasons for shame to you."

Facebook reactions

Ozonwayo Junior said:

"Goddy mbakwe precious mum is lecturer at faculty of Engineering. Me and precious stay same private hostel in school (Elmada hostels)."

Sirvin Onyima said"

"You are very right Father."

Ex-student of assaulted lecturer speaks

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a man who passed under Dr Michal Chukwudi Okoye as a student has defended him in the ongoing UNIZIK saga.

The man, Ugochukwu Duoh said Dr Okoye was more than a teacher but was also a father and a mentor to him and others.

Ugochukwu condemned the behaviour of the female student who allegedly assaulted Dr Okoye by slapping and bitting him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng