A Canada resident has thrown his weight behind the embattled Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) student accused of assaulting a lecturer

The man in Canada announced on social media an offer of half a million naira to any human rights lawyer willing to defend the 300 level student

While condemning the female student's rude reaction, the diasporan blasted the UNIZIK lecturer and shared why he faults him for the incident

A Nigerian man in Canada, Isidore Onyeako, has offered N500k to any human rights lawyer in Nigeria willing to defend the UNIZIK student Goddy Mbakwe Precious who allegedly assaulted a lecturer of the institution Dr Chukwudi Okoye.

Isidore said he would send the N500k to any lawyer who agrees with him that the lecturer violated the student's rights and sovereignty.

The man based in Canada offered N500k for the defense of the embattled UNIZIK female student Goddy Mbakwe Precious. Photo Credit: Isidore Onyeako, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Canada resident faults UNIZIK lecturer

In a lengthy post on Facebook, the Canadian resident defended his stance and replied netizens who faulted his assertion on the trending matter.

"To make sure nothing happens to that girl, if u are a human rights lawyer in Nigeria, I will send u N500,000 to defend her if u agree with me that her rights and sovereignty was violated by that stupid lecturer.

"NB: I no fit comment. If u support that lecturer, u clearly did not get the message. When u eventually get it in the future, remember this video..." a part of his post read.

In an over eight-minute video, Isidore blasted the lecturer for his action and came for those defending the academic.

While reiterating his N500k offer, Isidore lamented that many Nigerians still have the master-slave mentality, adding that the incident was a microcosm of the uncivilised nature of many Nigerians, especially people in authority.

He maintained that the lecturer had no right to lay his hand on the lady.

Canadian resident's N500k offer sparks outrage

Nwanyioma Amaka Nmecha said:

"500k for "Excuse me please ".

"Why must she video in a public space?

"I caution anyone around me whenever they want to video unless I am much interested in it and don't care where the video is been posted.

"Biko sir, I need that 500k biko 🙏🙏."

Daisy's Mum said:

"Reading some of your comments here where you must insult before you can make your points known is sickening. You lots are not better than the student you are crucifying her bad behaviour.

"That being said , the girl is wrong for fighting her lecturer and the lecturer is wrong with his manner of approach by commanding the student to delete the video . University is not secondary school . Most people in various hiracy do abuse power and it has to stop."

Chinonso Nnorom said:

"Personal space in a university?

"Will such nonsense happen in Harvard or Cambridge?

"Baba, you no try for this one o."

Mma Ọbịa-nuju said:

"Hey I didn't expect this ooooo did you watch the same video? Please that girl clearly lacks manner and respect otherwise if she was well brought up when she saw the lecturer coming courtesy demands should she paused the video and allow him pass then continue with whatever thing she was doing. She wasn't even supposed to wait for the lecturer to excuse himself and pass."

Ogechi Nzekwe said:

"The apologies should be to those grey innocent hairs I’m seeing on your face because they chose a wrong carrier."

Obunadike Joseph said:

"Am sorry. But after listening to you half way. I lost the little respect I have for you.

"So in your mind making a video and blocking a walkway is ready .

"As you were making that video in your car, why didn't you park in the middle of the road since it's a public road."

Man in US faults assaulted UNIZIK lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man in the United States had faulted the assaulted UNIZIK lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye.

While condemning the UNIZIK female student's violent reaction, the man blamed the lecturer for his handling of the incident.

He said the lecturer's action amounted to an invasion of the lady's privacy and a violation of her personal space. He added that the lecturer disrespected her autonomy which likely escalated the situation.

