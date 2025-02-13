A lady has slammed a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) over the viral incident that made a student allegedly assault him

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

Reacting to the video, the lady shared four deep observations about the incident, sparking debate online

A lady on Facebook, Sally Kenneth Dadzie, has reacted to the viral incident concerning a student in his department and a lecturer at UNIZIK

Social media was abuzz when videos of a female student fighting the lecturer at UNIZIK went viral.

She shares four observations about the viral UNIZIK incident. Photo: Sally Kenneth Dadzie

Source: Facebook

In the videos, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

A statement from the school revealed the student’s name as Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a 300-level student of History, and the lecturer as Dr Chukwudi Okoye from the Theatre Arts and Film Studies department.

Lady shares why she blamed UNIZIK lecturer

Sally, on her Facebook page, pointed out some deep observations about the videos and the entire incident, sharing why she blamed the lecturer.

Her Facebook post partly read:

“I put the blame on the lecturer. The girl's behavior was reactionary. There was enough space for him walk pass, but he didn't do that. It's hard to miss the air of disdain in his words and actions.

“Secondly, why did he touch her? Now, there's an argument over whether he tapped or shoved her. For me, what he did wasn't a tap. I won't call it a shove either, but it was enough to annoy her. You also wouldn't like someone to do that to you, especially a stranger.

“Thirdly, why are you trying to snaatch someone's phone? If she refused to delete the video, did that give him the right to touch her phone? Would he try that with his mates? Why disrespect a younger person, just because you can? Would it be okay for a younger person to snaatch his phone because they slightly appeared in a recording he made?

“Then, his hand on her is a no-no. He didn't mention that in his narration, but the girl did, and it was clear in the video as well.”

Reactions trail lady’s post

Chioma Zebs said:

"I agree with most parts of what you said. But she used her teeth, at the very least that's aggravated assault. If this was a sane functional country, she would be first in handcuffs. Then the conversation would begin."

Faith Abiodun said:

"Did you really watch it or you just want to give unpopular opinion. Are you really convinced with this your take?"

James Eneojile said:

"Did you just find a twisted way to defend such hoodlum behaviour in an institution of learning? Wow!"

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, has addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case amid talks on social media.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng