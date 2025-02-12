A young Nigerian man has shared his opinion about the incident that happened between a UNIZIK lecturer and a female student

It was earlier reported that a student of the institution had allegedly slapped and torn the clothes of the lecturer

Speaking on the matter, a Nigerian man reiterated what would have happened if the incident took place in UNILORIN

A recent incident involving a lecturer and a female student at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians.

The student allegedly slapped and tore the lecturer's clothes, prompting outrage on social media.

Man speaks on incident involving UNIZIK student and lecturer

Ayam_mayowa, a young Nigerian man, shared his thoughts on the matter, drawing a comparison with the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

He claimed that if a similar incident were to occur at UNILORIN, the consequences would be severe and long-lasting.

According to him, the student's family would face repercussions, potentially affecting their future academic prospects.

In his words:

"If you slap a lecturer in Unilorin, I can bet that no one from your lineage will gain admission into the school for at least 10 years."

Reactions as man speaks on UNIZIK incident

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to his post.

Ibrahim Babayemi said:

"09 or so during the heat of Oloyede. A guy was reportedly caught with weeed in boys hostel. He even reportedly puffed at the Dean of student affairs face who was on routine hostel check. Faced SDC but wasn't expelled. There's always a 1% that can get away with even murder."

Spunkirrrs said:

"Not even 10 years. Any similar name to your both first and last name fit no get admission ever again."

FG Billions said:

"The whole of the department will be in trouble for the next 10 years too."

Tapha Sagoe wrote:

"Enu po! Say na lineage, una too dey overate that school. No be same school way we all go?"

Egbo Morota said:

"That werey school way make me get extra semester because Someone use my portal login check result during our final year."

Uzoma wrote:

"Aje! They fit even revoke certificate of any Alumni for your family."

Hamdallah said:

"Reminds me of a student that slapped her roommate in 2010 or 2011, she left school that night slap lecturer ke."

Uche Melody added:

"If you try this in UNN, nobody from your local government will gain admission into the school for at least 15 years."

