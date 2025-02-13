An academic has bared his mind on the viral altercation involving Nnamdi Azikiwe University lecturer (UNIZIK) Dr Chukwudi Okoye and a female student Goddy Mbakwe Precious

While expressing anger about the incident, he said it is unfortunate that the trend will happen in any UNIZIK department or faculty

He narrated his encounter with a student who blocked him from accessing the road and how he handled the situation

Anthony Onah, a Nigerian lecturer, has reacted to the alleged assault of UNIZIK lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye by a female student, identified as Goddy Mbakwe Precious.

In a Facebook post, Anthony said he feels angry about what happened, lamenting that such an ugly trend would happen in any department or faculty in UNIZIK.

Lecturer Anthony Onah said he feels very angry about what happened to Dr Chukwudi Okoye, the allegedly assaulted UNIZIK academic. Photo Credit: Tony Talltonero Onah, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Source: Facebook

Lecturer's similar experience with student

The academic recalled how a student blocked the road, preventing him from using it and said he had to tell the lady to leave the place for people to pass.

He boasted that no student can lay hands on him. Anthony further said he did not like Dr Chukwudi's calmness during the incident. The lecturer's reaction read:

"As a Lecturer, I feel very angry. It’s so unfortunate that this trend will happen almost in any department or faculty in UNIZIK. Students can’t walk through the hallway without shouting at the top of their voices. They feel the hallway is a place for gists and jokes.

"I had to remind a student who blocked me from accessing the road that she should please leave the road for people to pass.

"NB: It won’t be me that any student can lay hands on…it will never be me! You can’t even say the wrong things to me…not after I take peanuts as salary.

"I know these things because we all have our moments of madness…and NOTHING WILL HAPPEN once we do not commit a crime.

"I don’t know whether I like the man’s calmness…I DO NOT."

Lecturer's comment elicits mixed reactions

Emmanuel Nnaemeka said:

"At times i wonder how you lecturers cope with this spoilt generation.. generation of internet fraudsters and hook up ) pros.titution..they can't be interested getting educated."

Charles Aniebonam said:

"You must be calm and gentle, whether you like it or not. Maturity is the key. 🙄"

Chigbo Ogonna Mentor Christopher said:

"I think his calmness helped a lot. The way we all look out for the discipline of erring staff is the way we will look out for the outcome of this matter. Justice is not a one way traffic."

Nnenna Loretta Anerobi said:

"Mr OKOYE is naturally a calm person ! I know this cos he was my lecturer and seeing that video made me so sad! That man is the nicest and very responsible man to d core! Understands boundaries and highly disciplined! So seeing him in that situation messed with my head! Me too I don’t think I like his calmness 🥹."

Chinagorom Levi said:

"Appropriate sanctions should be rolled out to this distasteful and disrespectful girl in question without much ado.In addition, the school should ban students from using school hallways to record videos, useless gisting etc."

Uju Anunobi said:

"It would have been another story, if he had touched her... I love that he kept his calmness.

"Where he needs all the fight is with the school authority, to making sure, she's properly handled despite her Mom being a senior lecturer."

Profession of UNIZIK lecturer's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had shared the profession of UNIZIK lecturer's wife.

The man, a former student of the assaulted lecturer, stated the profession while reacting to an X user who said the female student might be in serious trouble over the incident.

Mixed reactions trailed the lecturer's wife's profession as people pitied and feared for the female student.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng