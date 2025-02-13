A man residing in Philadelphia, United States has given his take on the physical altercation involving Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) lecturer Dr Chukwudi and a female student

While condemning the female student's violent reaction, he faulted the lecturer for an action he should not have taken

He shared where Dr Chukwudi went wrong and suggested the matter be resolved via mutual apologies

Victor Nwoko, a Nigerian man in the United States, said that Nigerian educators and figures of authority must learn to enforce discipline within the boundaries of respect and due process.

The diasporan stated this on Facebook while reacting to the UNIZIK saga involving lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye and a female student Goddy Mbakwe Precious.

The US resident reacted to the altercation involving UNIZIK lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye and a female student Goddy Mbakwe Precious. Photo Credit: Victor Nwoko, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Source: Facebook

Diasporan faults UNIZIK lecturer and female student

Victor apportioned blame to the lecturer and the undergraduate. He faulted the lecturer for trying to forcefully take the female student's phone.

He said the lecturer's action amounted to an invasion of the lady's privacy and a violation of her personal space. He added that the lecturer disrespected her autonomy which likely escalated the situation.

On the lady's part, Victor maintained that there was no justification for physically assaulting someone in that scenario. He called for the matter to be resolved by mutual apologies from both parties. His Facebook post in full read:

"Unpopular Opinion: The Unizik Fight.

"While we must unequivocally condemn the student's violent reaction in assaulting the UNIZIK lecturer, it is also important to examine the facts of the situation.

"According to the lecturer, he happened to pass by while the student was recording a video or taking pictures of herself. Believing that he had unintentionally appeared in the footage, he took it upon himself to seize her phone in an attempt to delete the image or video.

"This action by the lecturer was completely inappropriate and unjustifiable. Grabbing her phone was an invasion of her privacy and a violation of her personal space. Legally, such an act constitutes battery. By forcefully taking her phone, he disrespected her autonomy, which likely escalated the situation into a physical altercation.

"However, while the lecturer was clearly in the wrong, the student's reaction—resorting to physical violence—was excessive and unacceptable. There is no justification for physically assaulting someone in such a scenario. Her actions should be condemned, and there must be consequences to prevent such incidents in the future.

"Ideally, this matter should be resolved through mutual apologies. The lecturer must acknowledge his overreach and violation of boundaries, while the student must take responsibility for her disproportionate response.

"More broadly, this incident highlights a larger issue within Nigerian academic institutions and authority structures. Many lecturers, teachers, and those in positions of power frequently exhibit a pattern of disrespect towards students and subordinates under the guise of exercising authority. If the student had been using her phone inside a classroom, the appropriate course of action would have been to instruct her to leave the lecture hall—not to seize her property.

"Respect must be mutual. Authority does not grant a person the right to violate others’ rights. Nigerian educators and figures of authority must learn to enforce discipline within the boundaries of respect and due process."

Nigerians comment on viral UNIZIK incident

Justice B Ohabughiro said:

"Sir, what would you have done if you were the lecturer in this situation? Mind you, he didn't try to take away the phone before the girl put up a fight, he only wanted to delete the video because of the girls comment which was disrespectful. The girl would have gone alone to post that on social media and have a better trend."

Uyai Abasiama James said:

"Thank you! In a sane society, passersby will walk around anyone making videos or taking pictures, some will even offer to to help with the filming or to take the pictures for you! What is this always ready to attack attitude of some Nigerians when it is not even necessary. Why go back and confront a girl who could be your child in such a confrontational way? And the miss was just waiting for him too. Both of them need to apologise to each other. Please just leave people alone. Let’s just be a little kind."

Chinenye Nwokorie said:

"Obviously,the Lecturer went back, thinking the girl in.sulted him and went for her phone.

"In the first video, she told her companion "can you imagine, he touched my shoulders"

"Till now, nobody can actually say what happened in between.

"In the second clip, he was holding her clothes before the girl went for his.

"Nobody is commending the girl for her behavior but we have look at the whole thing without prejudice."

Amy Carg said:

"Thank you!!

"I shared the same view on my wall. The man shouldn’t be absolved! I wonder how some people think. Talmabout , everyone testified he’s an amazing person, how amazing was he in this scenario?!

"On the side, I’d take the testimony of an average Nigerian student about a lecturer with a pinch of salt. There’s a possibility they wanna be in his good books. 🙄

"Sigh."

Ukanwoko Godswill said:

"The Lecturer looked for trouble. He sowed a wind and got a wirld wind. He would have passed and never looked back."

Lecturer reacts to trending UNIZIK incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer had reacted to the altercation between a UNIZIK lecturer and a female student.

The lady said he was vexed by the incident, adding that such a thing can not happen to him. He recounted a similar experience he had with a female student.

He added that he did not like the UNIZIK lecturer's calmness. The lecturer's comment on the UNIZIK incident sparked mixed reactions on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng