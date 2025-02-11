A Nigerian man has shared a video of a female student fighting a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State

In a video, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes

While sharing the video online, the man desired that the administration at UNIZIK take appropriate action about the matter

A video recently surfaced online showing a female student physically assaulting a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Anambra State, Nigeria.

The clip showed the student confronting the lecturer, with a group of students gathering at the scene.

UNIZIK student allegedly fights with lecturer Photo credit: @chudy_jnr/X.

Source: TikTok

Female student allegedly slaps UNIZIK lecturer

Chudy_jnr, who shared the video on X, expressed his outrage at the student's behaviour. He claimed that the student had slapped the lecturer, torn his clothes, and even bitten his hand.

According to @chudy_jnr, the altercation began when the lecturer asked the student to leave the hallway.

He posted a video that captured the moment the lecturer subtly shoved the student away from the hallway while she was making a TikTok video.

Chudy claimed that the student's actions were strengthened by her mother's position as a senior lecturer at the university.

He alleged that the student believed she was above the law due to her mother's influence.

In his words:

"Just watched a video that is paining me like mad. A student slapped a lecturer, tore the man’s clothes, and even bit his hand yesterday at Unizik because her mom is also a senior lecturer, and she thinks she can get away with it. All the man did was ask her to leave the hallway! Just the nerve on this mannerless girl. The administration at UNIZIK should take appropriate action regarding both the girl and her mother."

Reactions as student allegedly fights lecturer

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Chukwu Nonso said:

"UNIZIK dey too liberal. This girl fit escape punishment. Highest dem go talk make she apologise to the man. If na UNN, just pack your bags. No long talks."

Chubby Barbie stated:

"I would have said there is more to this but I've seen people react to simpler things than this and she obviously has issues."

Ugochukwu Obi said:

"Pablo you Sabi the funniest thing ehn, na Faculty Of Art I comot from, and this lecturer by far is the coolest lecturer in Faculty of art I know as a whole ajeh, this girl na werey, I_am_Ipudrhymez shey na your lecturer be this?"

Praizido said:

"My cousin who's a student of the school, sent me the video this morning and I lost it. I don't like calm men. I don't."

HRH Williams said:

"According to her mum. She said her daughter has mental issues and isn't mentally stable."

Blaq Beautee reacted:

"It’s a big lie. It’s probably a way to get her away from being disciplined. No matter how mentally unstable one is, they can’t go this far. Trust me, the mother is lying because she doesn’t want her child expelled or she losing her position."

Black Caeser added:

"She will have to prove it with a prescription to show their board. I mean, this is unacceptable behavior. Yes, there are lecturers who have assaulted students in the past but the reverse is usually unheard of. You can tell the girl is ill mannered from the 1st video."

Student gets punished by lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of a Nigerian private school sparked debate after sharing the punishment she was given.

She stated that her lecturer gave her the punishment because she laughed during lectures and disrupted the class.

Source: Legit.ng