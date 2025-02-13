The sister of a lecturer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) who was allegedly assaulted expressed her anger over the viral matter

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

In the Facebook post, the lecturer’s sister knocked those who were trying to raise accusations against him

As the news about the assault of a lecturer at UNIZIK trends, his sister, Adaora Chinwe Okoye, expressed her anger over the matter.

The lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, was allegedly fought by a student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, on the school premises.

The assaulted UNIZIK lecturer's sister addressed accusations against him. Photo: Adaora Chinwe Okoye

Source: Facebook

In the videos that went viral online, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer’s sister blows hot

On her Facebook page, Adaora lamented the current state of education, vehicle revealing tat she was also into the academic field.

She knocked those who were spreading accusations against her brother as she analysed the situation.

Her Facebook post read:

“I am into academics just like my brother Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye. It's scary to see young students so bold and stupid, harass their teachers in such manner. I wonder what the future holds, for our educational institutions if such behaviour is tolerated or mildly treated.

“What manner of rage is in that young girl? Where did the audacity come from? Are we really safe in the hands of these students?Should we now be scared of them?

“Thank God for the video evidence. There is nothing more to add. Ignoramuses will still want to instigate ugly accusations against my brother simply because he is a man and the student in question is a female.

“Their biased judgement has blocked their senses from seeing the truth even when it's smacking them in the face. But the just will always be vindicated. Perhaps it is okay to bite your lecturer and draw blood, tear his clothes and keep smacking his face with your free hand. (Whoever says this is good, may this be your lot in life).

“I'm just glad that through all of that, my brother maintained a calm stance and I'm very proud of him. I pray that fair judgement takes it's course.”

Reactions as UNIZIK lecturer’s sister speaks

Okey Nwanna said:

"It's so unfortunate. However I salute his patience throughout the incident he is a man. We are expecting a good and better judgement from the school authorities."

Nwobu Emmanuel OnYin said:

"Small girl with small sense.na chosen she want implicate with her poor home training."

Ijeoma Jemimah Chukwu said:

"Ada Ada, your brother is a rare gem honestly. Maka na grammar suppose no follow for this one at all."

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, has addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case amid several takes on social media.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

