A young Nigerian woman identified as @thecreativenurs celebrated her induction into the nursing profession

The University of Benin graduate shared a photo of herself wearing purple scrubs to mark the academic achievement

She recalled her past struggles with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and how she cried over her previous score

A fresh graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has inspired social media users after sharing her journey to becoming a professional nurse.

The lady, known as @thecreativenurs on X, posted a photo of herself following her induction ceremony.

A UNIBEN student who cried over UTME score finally bags nursing degree. Photo: @thecreativenurs

Source: Twitter

A long journey

In her post, the new nurse revealed that the journey to her professional certification took seven years to complete.

She noted that she gained admission into the university in 2019 but faced several challenges that shaped her character.

@thecreativenurs wrote:

"7 years later and I’m finally here. From tears over my JAMB score to tears of gratitude today. Since gaining admission in 2019, the journey has stretched me, shaped me, and strengthened me."

Tears of joy

The graduate reflected on the emotional highs and lows of her academic pursuit, specifically mentioning her past UTME experience.

She expressed gratitude to God for seeing her through the rigours of the nursing program.

She added:

"Today I am being inducted. Now I look back and smile. God truly did this."

See her X post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's post below:

@ololadenkwuka said:

"Congratulations. This is the doing of the Lord and we rejoice. I wish you a fulfilling career."

@locumspace commented:

"Congratulations. Love your purple scrubs."

@Raamlaah wrote:

"Congrats Dr. We’re proud of you!"

@clebless reacted:

"Congratulations Bright"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng