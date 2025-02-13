Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University lecturer allegedly assaulted by a female student, has shed light on the viral incident

The academic said he was leaving a classroom for his office when he saw the lady along the corridor of the faculty of arts and tapped her as he needed to pass

Dr Chukwudi shared what made him turn back and why he wanted to collect the 300 level student's phone

Many hours after the viral incident involving Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a 300 level student of UNIZIK, the assaulted lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, has recounted what transpired on that fateful day.

Dr Chukwudi gave his account while speaking with UNIZIK 94.1 FM officials who accosted him.

UNIZIK lecturer's account of viral incident

Dr Chukwudi, in a video, said he was leaving a classroom for his office when he saw Precious making a TikTok video along the corridor of the faculty of arts.

According to the academic, he tapped her and said "Excuse me" as he needed to walk past and returned after she made a remark he considered insulting.

The lecturer told the radio station officials that he confronted the student and told her to delete the video and she refused. While maintaining he did not know if she was a student, the academic said he stretched out his hand to collect her phone and that was when things took a different turn.

He said any action to be taken regarding the matter is left to the committee the university set up to conduct a full-scale investigation. In his words:

"...Like I said, I wouldn't want to go into the narration because it will quite some time

"But, you know, like as eh, the only modification I will just give for the essence of recording this. I was leaving a classroom to my office when I saw the lady along the passage - along the corridor of the faculty of arts.

"You know, she was making a TikTok video and I needed to pass, you know, the way the place is and someone was by there. So, I just tapped her and said excuse me and walked off. And when she made that insulative comment.

"I had to turn back to first ascertain if she was a student. Though my student in the department. And then I needed her because I noticed it was a TikTok video. So, I needed her to delete it. I actually asked her to delete it right in front of me.

"When she refused, I stretched my hand to confiscate the phone and now, because I knew that would make her now say she is from so so department, because I had no knowledge of who she was.

"And that was when all hell let loose and the rest, like they say, is history. So, that is all I can say for now. Any other actions and whatever, I leave that to the committee to sort out..."

UNIZIK lecturer's account generates buzz

Obi Promise said:

"But sir why are you so calm?

"Omo if I be your daughter I no go emulate you oo.

"I go dey craze to protect my family especially you my imaginary dad from this kind of nuisance human being."

Okoro Emmanuel Chineche said:

"Even if this man is not a lecturer as she claimed ignorance of the fact, does she have the right to attack a man of this age?

"It's only one pointer; she has a work to do on herself as regards respect."

Gilbert Sandra Chinonyerem said:

"No matter what she must face the music… if she like let her say u rapped her nip.ple in ur hands…She knows the outcome of her action… I only feel for the poor mother. Sometime parent tries in their best to train their children but they choose not to be trained…E don play for outside."

Marian Chukwuma Kaha said:

"I am proud of you senior Chukwudi Chukwudi Michael Okoye . You have always had this attitude of calmness since secondary school. I celebrate the grace of God upon your life. You deserve a National award."

Obianuju Elizabeth said:

"Am just speechless. I taught his children in Nursery & Primary school . He's Godly, jovial and well disciplined. Why him?

"He made sure they pick me on my way to school when the kids insist that I shouldn't be trekking in the morning .He always chastise with love and respect you no matter who you are. ...

"God bless you more Sir."

Christy Adubasim said:

"That girl could have Just said "sorry sir" when he said excuse me because she is blocking the pathway haba..."

Ex-student of assaulted UNZIK lecturer speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former student of the assaulted UNIZIK lecturer had reacted to the viral incident.

The ex-student took sides with the lecturer, describing him as one more than a teacher but also a mentor and a father to people like him. In his words:

“It is truly disheartening to see the level of disrespect directed at Dr. Chukwudi, a man who has been more than just a teacher—he has been a father, a mentor, and a guiding light to many of us in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka."

