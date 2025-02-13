A student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Plateau state is trending online because of her reaction when school staff walked into her video

The student was making a video on campus when some men who appeared to be lecturers walked into the scene and interrupted her

Her reaction has been praised online because she merely smiled, waited for them to pass, and then continued what she was doing

A Nigerian student has been praised online because of how she handled a situation that came up while making a video.

The student is from the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Pleatua state and she was seen recording a video on campus.

The student greeted the lecturers who were passing. Photo credit: TikTok/@Everythingplang.

In the short clip posted on X by Chuks Eric E., the student positioned her camera and started recording when she heard people passing.

The people who walked into the video appeared to be some staff or school lecturers and they interrupted her.

She politely waited for them to pass before she resumed her recording, merely smiling in reaction.

The student also greeted the men who said something before passing.

Some people who saw the video are reacting to it, saying the UNIJOS student handled it in a more mature way than her counterpart at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

Although, the student, @NanmakplangR, said she recorded the video a week ago, it resurfaced at a time when the UNIZIK saga was trending.

In the case of UNIZIK, there was a face-off that degenerated into a fight as the student whose video was interrupted reportedly slapped the lecturer, bit him and tore his clothes.

This has attracted the attention of the school authority which has launched a full-scale investigation into the matter.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of UNIJOS student

@viral_tide said:

"So what exactly is the video for and why is done on walkway that passersby has to excuse you. Assignment?"

@realgazakure said:

"A learned lecturer Who is educated and a student whose right is not tempted with."

@TadyJerry said:

"The North still have morals bad as e bad. We have women up here not dragons."

@Banterbury_ said:

"Women in the North are well raised and they behave homely than the ones down south. Any Igbo girl raised in the north make a good wife more than the ones down south seriously. Na me talk am."

@IbBeatrice said:

"See how she smiled? Very mindful very demure very respectful...but that other girl e be like say evil spirit just enter her head that day."

