The FCCPC has sealed Paradise Estate in Abuja following complaints from homebuyers

The commission said housing transactions fall under consumer protection laws

Also in Abuja, the FCCPC sealed a supermarket in Abuja over consumer complaints

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has taken regulatory action against Paradise Estate in Abuja following complaints from homebuyers over unfulfilled housing promises.

According to a statement by the commission, it received and reviewed multiple petitions concerning the estate, including claims that some subscribers completed payment but have yet to receive the properties allocated to them.

FCCPC seals Paradise Estate in Abuja following payment disputes between homebuyers and sellers. @fcpcnigeria.

Source: Twitter

The FCCPC stated that the intervention falls within its statutory mandate to protect consumers, noting that housing transactions are significant financial commitments that must be treated with transparency and accountability.

FCCPC restates consumer protection standards

The agency emphasised that consumer protection extends beyond everyday retail purchases to include large-scale investments such as real estate.

It maintained that developers are obligated to deliver on agreed terms once payment has been made. Where delays occur, the commission said they must be clearly communicated, justified, and accompanied by lawful remedies where necessary.

In its statement, the FCCPC added that trust in the housing market depends on honest communication, proper documentation, and adherence to agreed timelines.

It encouraged affected consumers to submit relevant evidence, including proof of payment and correspondence, through its official complaints portal for further investigation.

FCCPC seals Abuja supermarket over pricing discrepancies

In a related development, the commission also sealed a supermarket in the Guzape area of Abuja following complaints from consumers about pricing irregularities and product safety issues.

As reported by Premium Times, FCCPC carried out an enforcement operation at the store, where it said multiple potential violations of consumer protection regulations were identified.

According to the agency, its officials discovered differences between shelf prices and checkout charges during the inspection.

It also noted that some products were displayed without price tags, raising concerns about transparency and compliance with pricing standards.

Expired, poorly stored items uncovered

The commission further reported finding expired goods offered for sale, alongside perishable items that were not stored under appropriate conditions.

In addition, inspectors identified suspected counterfeit products, including rice, which were confiscated during the exercise.

FCCPC seals a supermarket in Abuja over consumer complaints. Photo: @fcpcnigeria.

Source: Twitter

FCCPC reaffirms consumer protection mandate

The FCCPC said the action aligns with its mandate to safeguard consumer rights and promote fair business practices.

It stressed that businesses are required to maintain clear pricing, ensure product safety, and adhere to established regulatory standards.

The commission added that a full review of the case is ongoing, noting that sanctions will be applied where violations are confirmed.

The agency also encouraged members of the public to report deceptive or suspicious practices, stating that consumer feedback remains vital to its enforcement efforts.

FCCPC seals Ikeja Electric headquarters over alleged violations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCCPC sealed Ikeja Electric’s headquarters over alleged non-compliance with multiple directives from the commission and the NERC.

A complainant has reportedly been without electricity for over two and a half years despite meeting all financial obligations.

Ikeja Electric said it was surprised by the enforcement, arguing that discussions with the FCCPC were ongoing, and the commission's directive conflicts with its procedures

Source: Legit.ng