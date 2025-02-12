The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was seen in a viral video has narrated his encounter with the student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious

Okoye, a lecturer in the theatre arts and film studies of the institution, disclosed that he was only passing and tapped the student to let him pass

However, Precious, a student from the History and International Studies department of the institution., who was making a Tiktok video, flared and assaulted the lecturer

Dr Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer in the theatre arts and film studies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), has broken the silence on the event that led to the confrontation between him and Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a student from the History and International Studies department of the institution.

The incident happened in the university environment when the lecturer encountered the student when she was recording a dance video in the Faculty of Arts corridor.

What eyewitness said on UNIZIK assault

An eyewitness disclosed that the lecturer tapped the student's shoulder and said, "Excuse me" as he took his path behind her. However, Precious became upset and shouted, "Can you imagine how he just hit me?"

The situation then escalated with the student grasping the lecturer's clothes before the intervention of bystanders. Subsequently, the video of the assault circulated on social media widely, where the student was seen attacking Dr Okoye.

However, in a video shared by UNIZIK 94.1FM, Okoye recalled the incident. He narrated:

“I was leaving a classroom to my office when I saw the lady along the corridor of the Faculty of Arts. She was making a TikTok video and I needed to pass because of the way the place was and someone was on the other side.”

How UNIZIK lecturer speaks on assault

The lecturer further narrated the story and ended the narrative that the rest of the action lay with the committee set up by the university. He said:

“I said, ‘Excuse me,’ and walked off. And when she made that insulative comment, I had to turn back to first ascertain if she was a student or my student in the department.

“I needed her to delete the video. I asked her to delete it right in front of me. When she refused, I stretched my hand to confiscate the phone. And that was when all hell let loose and the rest, as they say, is history.”

See the video of the UNIZIK lecturer here:

NANS called for investigation on UNIZIK assault

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has made a strong condemnation of the alleged assault on a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) by a student, over the recording of a TikTok video.

Babatunde Akinteye, the NANS Senate President, made the condemnation in a statement issued in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Wednesday, February 12. In the statement, Akinteye reaffirmed the commitment of the association to defend students' rights and emphasized the importance of discipline, adherence to institutional regulations and respect for authority.

He noted that the association has always been advocating for students' rights, a conducive learning environment and academic freedom. The NANS said it was condemning entirely, the UNIZIK incident, where a female student physically assaulted a lecturer because she was making a TikTok video.

