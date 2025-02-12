A Nigerian lady has broken her silence regarding the trending case between a UNIZIK female student and a lecturer

According to her, the lecturer acted in bad faith and did not exude professionalism in handling the situation at the time

Social media users who came across her controversial post on Facebook had different things to say about her opinion

A Nigerian lady has weighed in on the altercation that happened between a lecturer and a female student at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

The incident, which sparked outrage online, allegedly began when the lecturer interrupted the student's video recording.

Lady supports UNIZIK student who allegedly slapped lecturer

Afekelu Ataghoma, who shared her thoughts on Facebook, argued that the lecturer's actions were unprofessional and unjustified.

She claimed that a careful analysis of the available video suggested that the lecturer had acted in bad faith.

Ataghoma also alleged that the lecturer had groped the student, citing eyewitness accounts from spectators who allegedly witnessed the altercation.

She maintained that the lecturer had overstepped his boundaries and failed to maintain a professional demeanor. Speaking further, she argued that the student had a right to dignity and respect, regardless of her status as a student.

In her words:

"The unizik lecturer deserved what he got there is a precept that says respect is reciprocal.having heard both sides of the story and carefully watched and analyzed the different video clips critically I can tell you from my own point of view that the lecturer acted in bad faith.

"If you watch and pricck up your ears to the other video clips from spectators who gathered to watch the scene as it unfolded you would hear her actually saying how she was groped. I don't care if he is a lecturer he acted in bad faith and he did not exude professionalism in curtailing the situation for it to have generated into a scrimmage it shows he belittled himself.

"Forget she is a student she has a right to human dignity. Why would you shove someone, grope her breasst and also tug her phone from her and go ahead to annihilate her phone, a phone you did not acquire for her is that how to admonish someone. The school should carry out a full scale investigation on the issue they both owe each other an apology."

Reactions as lady supports viral UNIZIK student

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Peter Oladotun said:

"Her claim of grope is a false accusation. Usual ladies game of playing the victim. More so, the lady’s explanation looks totally different from yours."

Ikeocha said:

"My dear this is not Apc and Pdp,the lecture is as old as ur own father, Can she hold her father that way no matter anything, did she go to school to do video call, My dear always stand for the truth and stop defending evil."

Benjamin Ikoyo said:

"Feks where's the video clip make I see."

Ikechukwu Chukwudi added:

"You're just dumb and supporting nonsense. So If the lecturer took her phone, is it okay to resist in that manner? You're full of crappie and attempting to be intelligent. You're not."

Sister of viral UNIZIK lecturer breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sister of a viral UNIZIK lecturer shared what her brother told her about the female student who allegedly slapped him and tore his clothes.

In a video, she spoke up about the incident, stating that the lecturer's wife is a magistrate.

