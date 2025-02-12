A man who passed under Dr Michal Chukwudi Okoye as a student has defended him in the ongoing UNIZIK saga

The man, Ugochukwu Duoh said Dr Okoye was more than a teacher but was also a father and a mentor to him and others

Ugochukwu condemned the behaviour of the female student who allegedly assaulted Dr Okoye by slapping and bitting him

A Nigerian man has spoken out in defence of Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye who was reportedly assaulted by a female student.

The female student was said to be shooting her TikTok content when the lecturer walked into the scene and interrupted her video.

The student said Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye was a nice person. Photo credit: Facebook/Ugochukwu Duoh and Instagram/Linda Ikeji Blog.

In reaction, the student made a disrespectful remark and the resulting altercation has been trending online.

But many Nigerians have reacted in anger, blaming the female student for disrespecting someone older than her.

In his reaction, a man who said Dr Okoye was his lecturer defended the academic and said nice things about him.

Ugochukwu Duoh said Dr Okoye was more than a teacher but also a mentor and a father to people like him.

he said:

“It is truly disheartening to see the level of disrespect directed at Dr. Chukwudi, a man who has been more than just a teacher—he has been a father, a mentor, and a guiding light to many of us in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka."

Ugochukwu said it was painful to him that Dr Okoye went through such an embarrassment in the hands of a student.

His words:

"To witness such an unfortunate incident is painful, especially knowing how much he has dedicated to shaping and uplifting students. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and should never be condoned."

He said the lecturer deserved to be honoured for the good things he was doing for students.

He said:

"Sir, I sincerely apologize on behalf of those of us who still hold respect and gratitude for all you have done. You deserve nothing but honor for the sacrifices you have made in molding generations of students. Your legacy stands strong, and we will always stand by you."

See Facebook reactions below:

Ijeoma Okafor-Chiadi said:

"I just want to reach out to express my support. It’s truly disheartening to see such disrespect, and I deeply appreciate the knowledge and guidance you share with us. Please stay strong Chukwudi Michael Okoyeyour impact on your students is invaluable. This is pure temptation and you WON!"

Chinyere Nnaji said:

"Thank you, Ugochukwu Duoh for this piece. Indeed Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye is one hell of a lecturer, father and most importantly, a friend. Despite facing this unjust, distasteful and disrespectful actions from a misguided student, he still put up a disposition worth emulating. Thank you sir. I believe deeply that justice would be served."

