As the incident between a student and a lecturer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) continues to go viral, a man has shared an interesting take

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

Reacting to the video, the man shared why the lecturer may forgive the student, despite what she allegedly did

A Nigerian man, Mbah Dandy, shared why the viral UNIZIK lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, may forgive the student who allegedly slapped him.

Social media was abuzz when videos of a female student fighting the lecturer at UNIZIK went viral.

In a video, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

A statement from the school revealed the student’s name as Goddy Mbakwe Precious and stated an investigation on the matter was underway.

Man says UNIZIK lecturer may forgive student

Mbah, on his Facebook page, shared what he knew about the lecturer and stated that the man may forgive the student and let her go.

He also talked about the man’s wife, who is a magistrate in Anambra State.

His Facebook post read:

“Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, is one of the calmest, reserved, brilliant yet jovial lecturers in UNIZIK (Theatre Arts department). This attitude of the girl is so unwarranted and very repulsive. She was even accusing the lecturer of segxually harassment(imagine if there was no recorded video.)

"Anyways, congratulations to her. She just graduated and convocated before her coursemates. She is currently looking for another institution(to write UTME). Perhaps, when she and her mother who is a senior lecturer in the same institution eventually find out that the lecturer(the man who was assaulted) is happily married to a Senior Magistrate, they would have to invite their kindred to save the girl from serving jail terms.

"Fortunately, Dr. Okoye is a pastor, and might just forgive and let go, but as for me, she deserves a huge punishment- jail, not eligible for admission into any tertiary institution in Nigeria for the next 5 or 10 years. This is to serve as a warning to others who might want to try this."

Reactions trail man’s post on UNIZIK drama

Nwamalubia Okwuosa said:

"My question is.....Is this how she bites her parents at home? God abeg!"

May Ebute said:

"She didn't do well. I condemn her actions totally. However, l have a question. Why did he want to seize her phone? That's the part l don't get, considering that his appearance in the video was less than three seconds."

Okogi Lilian said:

"That aged man? What was she trying to prove? See how calm he was, even in the face of provocation."

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, has addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case amid talks on social media.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

