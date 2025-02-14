Following the expulsion of Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, popularly known as UNIZIK, has made a press release

In the press release dated Friday, February 14, the university management reiterated the reasons for Precious expulsion

The press release by the university has elicited mixed reactions, with some people faulting the expulsion decision

The management of UNIZIK has said that the expelled student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious was given a fair hearing.

This was contained in a fresh letterheaded press release by the university signed by Njelita Louis O, the varsity's head of information, public relations and protocol.

UNIZIK said the Goddy Mbakwe Precious was given fair hearing. Photo Credit: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Lara Wise, Chukwudi Okoye

According to the press release dated Friday, February 14, the parties involved, the lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye inclusive, were given a fair hearing.

It added that Precious' expulsion was based on the findings and recommendations of the committee that investigated the incident. A part of the press release read:

"...The actors involved were given a fair hearing by the Students Disciplinary Committee. After a thorough review by the committee (SDC), the act committed by Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, a 300-level student in the Department of History and International Studies, was deemed a gross misconduct and a violation of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Students Disciplinary Regulations, particularly Regulation 4 (SDR)..."

It expressed the university's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the institution by upholding discipline, ensuring a safe and conducive environment for learning, and fostering the development of scholars and leaders in character and excellence.

The press release has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

See UNIZIK's press release below:

UNIZIK's press release confirming the expulsion of Goddy Mbakwe Precious. Photo Credit: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Nigerians react to Precious' expulsion

Chimaobi Iloka said:

"Let it serve as a deterrent to others.

"Tertiary institution is not a yardstick for disrespectful behavior.

"One of the core values of our culture as Ndi Igbo is respect to our seniors.

"Nowadays most kids hardly greets,nor show respect and when you tries to correct them their parents would tell you "they are still kids".

Beauty Tiferet Amaka said:

"Chai imagine starting school all over again.

"One stupid person fit come give her scholarship to study Abroad."

Kelechi Onuoha said:

"Her relatives should also take her to rehab and counselling sessions. Only a cannibal can bite so deeply..."

Prince Nelson Ukwumonu Okwaraji said:

"Oh well !!!

"Anger is going to cost you too much.

"The young lady who fought a lecturer has been expelled from the university."

Winnifred Onyinyechi Orji said:

"She had 24hours or more to apologize, instead she copied a message from ChatGPT saying unbeknownst, and according to the information I got, she was traced back to her secondary and this is what she’s known for fighting her teachers. Now she will knownest. Or Maybe she can build her own school and admit herself."

Man in Canada supports UNIZIK female student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man in Canada had thrown his weight behind the embattled UNIZIK student.

While noting that the student's violent reaction was wrong, he faulted the lecturer for how he handled the matter.

He offered to give N500k to any human rights lawyer who would defend the female student. He shared why.

