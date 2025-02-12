The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has reacted to the viral incident involving its female student and a lecturer.

The institution has commenced a full-scale investigation into the matter and urged the concerned parties and the public to remain calm

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for the female student to be punished for her actions

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, popularly known as UNIZIK, has commenced a full-scale investigation into the trending incident of a female student allegedly assaulting a lecturer.

This was confirmed in a press release by the university on Monday, February 11.

A video of a female student's physical altercation with a male lecturer made the rounds on social media on Monday and sparked outrage.

UNIZIK calls for calm

In the press release signed by Njelita Louis O, the school's acting head of information, public relations and protocol, the female student involved in the viral incident was identified as Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a 300 level student in the department of history and international studies.

The lecturer in the video was identified as Dr Chukwudi Okoye, an academic in the department of theatre arts and film studies.

According to the statement, UNIZIK's acting vice chancellor, Professor Joseph I Ikechebelu has ordered a full-scale, transparent and unbiased investigation into the incident.

The tertiary institution called for calm between the concerned parties and the public and promised to give further updates as necessary. A part of UNIZIK's press release shared on its Facebook page read:

"...In line with our core values of discipline, self-relin

Below is a copy of UNIZIK's press release:

