A woman shared what she knew about a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) who was allegedly assaulted by a student

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

In a Facebook post, the woman who met the lecturer shared observations from their meeting while reacting to the incident

As the news about the assault of a lecturer at UNIZIK trends, a woman who had met the lecturer shared her thoughts about him.

The lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, was allegedly fought by a student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, on the school premises.

She described what she observed after meeting assaulted UNIZIK lecturer. Photo: Amarachisom Onucheta

Source: Facebook

In the videos that went viral online, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

Woman who once met assaulted UNIZIK lecturer speaks

On her Facebook page, Amarachisom Onuecheta reacted to the viral incident and shared what she observed about Dr Okoye when she met him.

She shared how she met him during an event and how he related with his students.

Her Facebook post read:

“Dr. Chukwudi Michael Okoye is trending on Facebook due to an incident involving a young woman who failed to understand that not everyone wants to be in a video without their consent. The video itself provided clear evidence of what transpired, yet she attempted to twist the narrative to paint Dr. Chukwudi in a negative light, hoping to incite public outrage against him. However, truth prevailed, and God vindicated him.

“What truly warmed my heart was seeing past and present students flood the comment section with positive remarks about him. Anyone familiar with the Nigerian university system knows that when students speak highly of a lecturer, it is a testament to their character. In a system often plagued by difficult and unkind lecturers, such praise is rare and genuine.

“I first met Dr. Chukwudi around 2019 during one of our FUTURESAVERS sit-outs. He had gathered many of his students in a classroom, where we engaged them in discussions about climate change and the importance of maintaining a clean environment free from non-degradable waste. His sister, Mrs. Adaora Chinwe Okoye , was also present, further emphasizing their shared commitment to education and positive change.”

The woman, who also graduated from UNIZIK, shared what she expected from the ongoing investigation by the school.

Her words:

“I have no doubt that justice will be served. However, my biggest takeaway from this entire situation is the importance of living a life of integrity and leaving behind a good legacy. Ndewo Nụ.”

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case amid various takes from his students on social media.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng