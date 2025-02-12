A Nigerian student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has spoken up after she went viral for allegedly slapping a lecturer

In a post shared on Instagram, the accused student shared her side of the story, claiming that the lecturer had assaulted her first

However, some social media users who came across the post on Instagram doubted her story and pointed out loopholes

A university student's account of an altercation with a male lecturer has sparked mixed reactions online.

The student, who attends Nnamdi Azikiwe University, claimed she was assaulted by the lecturer before she retaliated.

UNIZIK student shares her side of story

According to her narrative, the incident began when the lecturer allegedly pushed her while she was recording a video in a hallway.

The student alleged that the lecturer then tried to take her phone, which led to a physical confrontation.

Her account of the story which was reposted by @instablog9ja described a disturbing incudent, including the lecturer allegedly grabbing her and making 'unspeakable' comments.

She claimed she was left shaken and humiliated, and that she acted in self-defence when she struck the lecturer's hand.

The altercation drew the attention of other students, who intervened before security personnel arrived.

In her words:

"This morning around eleven AM, I was recording a quick video with a friend along my lecture room hallway when, out of nowhere, I felt a push from my left side accompanied by a curt 'excuse me.' Initially, I thought it was a student, but when I turned around, I was shocked to see a man, a lecturer unbeknownst to me. I felt helpless, faint, and utterly disrespected. I whispered to my friend, 'You must see how this lecturer pushed me,' and my friend tried to reassure me.

"Before I could even process what had just happened, someone tried to take my phone from behind. I held on tight, exclaiming in shock, and turned around to see the same man who had pushed me earlier. Mind you, I didn't even know he was a lecturer. I pleaded with him, 'Sorry sir, why are you dragging my phone?' But he remained silent, tugging at my phone until it fell and broke. I was devastated and, at the same time, lamenting in pain as I picked up the pieces of my shattered phone.

"But the situation took a dark turn when the lecturer grasped my breasst region, saying unspeakable things. I was left stunned, trying to comprehend the horror before me, as I realized my cleavage was exposed. I begged him to let me go, but he ignored my pleas, holding me firmly. His nails and clutches left setting prints and scratches on my chest. Rather, I was mortified. I tried to cover myself, pulling my dress together, and exclaimed in desperation, 'Sir, I will hold you!' I just wanted him to release me, but he wouldn't. Bursting in a split second, I beat his hand, hoping he would let go.

"That was when I held his clothes and accidentally tore his shirt. The situation escalated with some students intervening, and in no time, I saw theater arts students from his department approaching me. I was terrified and hurt. The securities eventually arrived, taking me away in their van. I am still shaking by the event that transpired. I never intended to disrespect a lecturer. I was acting under duress, protecting my dignity and interest as a woman. I am deeply sorry for my reactions, and I hope that somehow, someway, this situation can be resolved peacefully."

Reactions as UNIZIK female student speaks

While some Nigerians expressed sympathy for the student, others questioned her account and pointed out perceived inconsistencies.

Mwami_fadhil said:

"She whispered to her friend 'Omo, see how this LECTURER pushed me' and she didn't know he was a lecturer."

Stephannie.ac said:

"Imagine say evidence no de? My gender ehh."

Boost_0it said:

"So because you don't know he is a lecturer you should insult him? He is an elderly man, lecturer or not. Your parents failed to train you dear."

Mally_chukwu____ said:

"I don’t believe her button."

Annabell_obi said:

"I'm sure her mum beats her dad. She definitely learnt it from her."

Justme_chioma_ said:

"If you agree she should be rusticated."

Justme_chioma_ stated:

"I was devąstated. I was mortıfied. I was so terrıfıed. I’m still shak£n. Girrrlll, only you all these things dey do??"

Akeh_nwada said:

"I like the way she use AI to write this story."

Auntybisi stated:

"If you don’t carry your Chat GPT side of the story away from my front. Talmbout, I felt helpless and faint."

_golden_vibe_ said:

“Omo see how this lecturer pushed me” and you didn’t know he was a lecturer, who cooked this stew for you??"

Justme_chioma_ said:

"I gather my spit and that of everyone wey dey this comment section pour you."

Stormzo2_photography reacted:

"One thing that vexed me about this babe is that, she typed the lie and gave it to AI to paraphrase it."

Ebuka682772 added:

"Omo I no wan hear anything, justice for the man. If the table turn all this feminist go don dey type novel for everywhere."

